Weekly Hitter Rankings: Senior Week

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Senior Week

Todd Zola 
September 16, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The top four teams in terms of Total Ranking all reside in the Senior Circuit. This is not too surprising since pitching is better in the American League, though the Dodgers are at the top in large part due to an interleague series with the Detroit Tigers.

There are 95 scheduled games, with 11 teams slated to play seven games. The Dodgers, Nationals and Athletics are home for the seven contests while the Orioles, Tigers, Brewers and Mets need to pack for their seven-game road trip.

Only the Diamondbacks play five contests.

The Orioles have seven right-handers on the docket. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Rays line up to face four southpaws.

Please check out the final version Sunday night.

Week of Sept. 18-24

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ514231029383969872727272
2ATL72534109109123103101129118117118
3BAL707071101081269998101111111111
4BOS61533105105100100101107959595
5CHC63360989982

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Cobb RWebb R @Rodon L@Vasquez R@Schmidt R
ATLWheeler RSanchez LNola R@Irvin R@Williams R@Corbin L@Adon R
BAL@Verlander R@Brown R@Javier R@Bibee R@Bieber R@Williams R@Quantrill R
BOS@Montgomery L@Eovaldi R@Gray R Toussaint RCease RClevinger R
CHC Falter LPriester RKeller RFreeland LFlexen RBlach L
CHW@Adon R@Rutledge R@Gray R @Sale L@Pivetta R@Crawford R
CINRyan RKeuchel LMaeda R Oviedo ROrtiz RJackson R
CLE@Singer R@Marsh R@Greinke RFlaherty RRodriguez RKremer RMeans L
COL@Wacha R@Snell L@Lugo R @Hendricks R@Wicks L@Stroman R
DET@Lynn R@Pepiot R@Miller R@Medina R@Waldichuk L@Sears L@Blackburn R
HOUMeans LGibson RBradish R Ragans LLyles RSinger R
KCQuantrill RAllen LGiolito R @France R@Valdez L@Verlander R
LAA @Bradley R@Civale R@Eflin R@Lopez R@Gray R@Ryan R
LADFaedo RRodriguez LOlson RStripling RWinn RManaea LCobb R
MIAButto RLucchesi LSenga R Woodruff RPeralta RHouser R
MIL@Wainwright R@Rom L@Thompson L@Mikolas R@Cueto R@Luzardo L@Cabrera R
MIN@Phillips R@Lively R@Greene R Canning RAnderson LDetmers L
NYM@Cabrera R@Garrett L@Perez R@Suarez L@Walker R@Wheeler R@Sanchez L
NYY Kikuchi LGausman RBerrios RPfaadt RDavies RNelson R
OAKWoo RCastillo RKirby RSkubal LGipson-Long RWentz LFaedo R
PHI@Wright R@Fried L@Strider RPeterson LMegill RQuintana RButto R
PIT @Stroman R@Taillon R@Steele L@Abbott L@Williamson L@Lively R
SDBlach LKauffmann RAnderson R Hudson RWainwright RRom L
SEA@Sears L@Blackburn R@Newcomb L @Dunning R@Heaney L@Montgomery L
SF @Gallen R@Kelly R@Kershaw L@Sheehan R@Lynn R@Pepiot R
STLPeralta RHouser RMiley LBurnes R@Waldron R@Avila R@Wacha R
TB Rosenberg LSandoval LSilseth RBassitt RRyu LKikuchi L
TEXCrawford RHouck RBello R Miller RGilbert RWoo R
TOR @Schmidt R@King R@Cole R@Glasnow R@Littell R@Bradley R
WSHClevinger RUrena RScholtens RElder RMorton RWright RFried L

