Weekly Hitter Rankings: Senior Week

The top four teams in terms of Total Ranking all reside in the Senior Circuit. This is not too surprising since pitching is better in the American League, though the Dodgers are at the top in large part due to an interleague series with the Detroit Tigers.

There are 95 scheduled games, with 11 teams slated to play seven games. The Dodgers, Nationals and Athletics are home for the seven contests while the Orioles, Tigers, Brewers and Mets need to pack for their seven-game road trip.

Only the Diamondbacks play five contests.

The Orioles have seven right-handers on the docket. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Rays line up to face four southpaws.

Week of Sept. 18-24

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index