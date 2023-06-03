Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something is Brewing

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 3, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

With six of their seven games at home in American Family Field, the Brewers bats are in great shape this week. First, they finish a series in Cincinnati before entertaining the Orioles and Athletics.

All told, seven teams have seven games. Heading into the weekend, there were only five, but the on again, off again Monday tilt between the Red Sox and Rays is back on again. The original schedule called for the Monday affair, but the clubs agreed to a scheduled Saturday doubleheader (the first of three trials of that sort this season). However, severe thunderstorms over Fenway Park on Friday night forced rescheduling the affair until Monday.

The Cubs, Reds, Astros and Blue Jays round out the squads with seven games. Only the Mariners will play five games.

The Rockies only have six contests, but they're all at home. The Giants visit Coors Field to begin the week, followed by a weekend set with the Padres.

You know the drill. These are preliminary, please check back Sunday night for the final installment.

Week of June 5 - June 11

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62406991018798103108979998

2ATL61560101101117104101103103102103
3BAL61533105103101102102104100100100
4BOS72516102101135939810399101100
5CHC7520710098126102102120103103103
6CHW62433109102981031029210099100
7CIN7254310210313099102114103105104
8CLE61560102101809910189979898
9COL633601031071001009999100100100
10DET6153399100721089686999497
11HOU7160710310314910197103102101102
12KC62406103101899910087959696
13LAA624601071028399951061009899
14LAD62406105105104102101109100100100
15MIA6063310610111710610495102101102
16MIL71661103102108101106124105107106
17MIN615061021021039610191959796
18NYM6240610098861039797989597
19NYY6156010410011310810296104101103
20OAK6060610199951019788969495
21PHI6156010210311698101102100102101
22PIT624609996122103108104103104104
23SD6243310110385979998979898
24SF606339810078101100107989898
25SEA51405104101721019371928991
26STL615339999869410299959997
27TB7256199991029210111599103101
28TEX6243310199769899101979797
29TOR7167010410593939510799100100
30WSH61533102102781009792979697

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Irvin R@Corbin L@Gray. R@Lorenzen R@Boyd L@Faedo R
ATL Carrasco RScherzer RVerlander RGore LWilliams RIrvin R
BAL @Peralta R@Burnes R@Rea RSinger RLynch LMayers R
BOSMcClanahan L@Bieber R@Bibee R@Civale R@Cole R@German R@Cortes L
CHC@Snell L@Anderson L@Barria R@Detmers L@Cobb R@Manaea L@Wood L
CHW @Cortes L@Schmidt R@Severino RPerez RAlcantara RGarrett L
CINTeheran RGonsolin RSyndergaard RKershaw L@Montgomery L@Mikolas R@Wainwright R
CLE Paxton LKluber RWhitlock RFrance RBielak RBrown R
COL Wood LWebb RDeSclafani RDarvish RWeathers LSnell L
DET@Nola R@Walker R@Wheeler R Nelson RGallen RHenry L
HOU@Manoah R@Gausman R@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Allen L@McKenzie R@Bieber R
KC@Garrett L@Luzardo L@Cabrera R @Bradish R@Wells R@Gibson R
LAA Wesneski RTaillon RSmyly LCastillo RGonzales LMiller R
LAD @Greene R@Williamson L@Ashcraft R@Covey R@Suarez L@Nola R
MIAMayers RGreinke RLyles R @Cease R@Kopech R@Giolito R
MIL@Weaver RGibson RVoth RKremer RMedina RBlackburn RSears L
MIN @Eflin R@Chirinos R@Glasnow R@Kikuchi L@Manoah R@Gausman R
NYM @Elder R@Shuster L@Morton R@Ortiz R@Hill L@Oviedo R
NYY Giolito RLynn RClevinger RHouck RBello RPaxton L
OAK@Oviedo R@Keller R@Contreras R @Houser R@Teheran R@Peralta R
PHIFaedo RWentz LOlson R Grove RMiller RGonsolin R
PITSears LKaprielian RHarris L Megill RSenga RCarrasco R
SDHendricks RGilbert RKirby R @Gomber L@Freeland L@Lamet R
SEA @Musgrove R@Wacha R @Ohtani R@Sandoval L@Canning R
SF @Lamet R@Seabold R@Anderson RStroman RHendricks RWesneski R
STL@Perez L@Dunning R@Gray R Lively RWeaver RGreene R
TB@Bello RVarland RLopez ROber RHeaney LEovaldi RPerez L
TEXWainwright RLiberatore LFlaherty R @Bradley R@McClanahan L@Eflin R
TORBielak RBrown RValdez LJavier RGray RRyan RVarland R
WSH Henry LDavies RKelly R@Strider R@Soroka R@Elder R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
