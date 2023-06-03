Weekly Hitter Rankings: Something is Brewing

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

With six of their seven games at home in American Family Field, the Brewers bats are in great shape this week. First, they finish a series in Cincinnati before entertaining the Orioles and Athletics.

All told, seven teams have seven games. Heading into the weekend, there were only five, but the on again, off again Monday tilt between the Red Sox and Rays is back on again. The original schedule called for the Monday affair, but the clubs agreed to a scheduled Saturday doubleheader (the first of three trials of that sort this season). However, severe thunderstorms over Fenway Park on Friday night forced rescheduling the affair until Monday.

The Cubs, Reds, Astros and Blue Jays round out the squads with seven games. Only the Mariners will play five games.

The Rockies only have six contests, but they're all at home. The Giants visit Coors Field to begin the week, followed by a weekend set with the Padres.

You know the drill. These are preliminary, please check back Sunday night for the final installment.

Week of June 5 - June 11

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index