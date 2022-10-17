Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The Yankees were able to stave off elimination Sunday, setting up a deciding Game 5 with the Guardians on Monday. The Yankees' pitching staff is a bit up in the air, but playing the game in New York does give them a bit of an advantage. The winner will go on to face the Astros, who will be well rested after sweeping the Mariners. We have a single game contest to play on Yahoo, so let's discuss some players to consider adding to your lineups.

Multiplier Spots

There are two multiplier spots that can be the key to having your entry come in the money. The first is the Megastar position, which earns 2X the points. The second is the Superstar position, which earns 1.5X the points.

One of the top players to consider for a multiplier spot is Steven Kwan ($19), who has been locked in at the plate. He has at least one hit in all four games, hitting 7-for-17 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI. He won't be facing an overwhelming force in Jameson Taillon, who only had a 20.7 percent strikeout rate during the regular season.

Scheduled to start for the Guardians will be Aaron Civale, who had a 3.87 FIP during the regular season that means he likely didn't pitch as poorly as his 4.92 ERA would lead people to believe. However, this could still be a great spot to deploy Anthony Rizzo ($16), who has at least one hit in three of four games in this series. He had a home run in Game 1, and should be happy to return to New York, given his .270 ISO and .360 wOBA at Yankee Stadium this season.

Flex Spots

The initial returns on the Jordan Montgomery trade looked like a disaster for the Yankees. He was dominating with the Cardinals, while Harrison Bader ($13) remained on the IL. Things look very different now, though, with Bader hitting three home runs in this series. When a player is as locked in as he is at the plate, it's difficult to resist adding him to your lineup, especially when you also factor in his reasonable salary.

Oscar Gonzalez ($15) is enjoying a stellar playoff run for the Guardians. He seems to come up with one clutch hit after another, leaving him with at least one hit in five of his six playoff games. Like many of his teammates, Gonzalez generally does a good job of making contact, posting just a 19.6 percent strikeout rate during the regular season. Combine that with Taillon not doing much in the way of strikeouts and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gonzalez find his way on base a time, or two, in this matchup.

The Yankees have had a difficult time getting out Jose Ramirez ($20), who has seven hits in this series. He's had a bit of luck go his way based on some of the weak contact that he's made, but good things can happen when you put the ball in play. Having just a 12.0 percent strikeout rate during the regular season is a big reason why he was able to post a .363 wOBA.

