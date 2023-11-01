Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After dominating the Diamondbacks in Game 4, the Rangers find themselves one game away from winning the World Series. The Diamondbacks will try to stay alive with their ace Zac Gallen on the mound at home. In what could be our final Yahoo DFS slate of the season, let's discuss some hitters to consider.

Multiplier Spots

Corey Seager ($21): After Tuesday's scoring outburst, runs could be at a premium in this matchup. Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi will try to close things out for the Rangers. As good as Gallen was at home this season, Seager is still one of the top options to target. He has been on fire in the World Series, hitting three home runs and recording six RBI. Overall, he has a 1.135 OPS during the Rangers' playoff run.

Ketel Marte ($18): Marte had two more hits Tuesday, extending his playoff hitting streak to 20 straight games, which includes four playoff games from 2017. He has seven multi-hit games this postseason and has struck out just one time during the World Series. Considering how consistent he has been, keeping him out of your lineup could prove to be costly.

Flex Spots

Evan Carter ($20): Carter was finally held hitless in Game 4. That marked just the second playoff game that he has failed to register at least one hit. He also has 10 walks in the playoffs, which has resulted in his .433 OBP during the playoffs. He has just one playoff home run, but his on-base skills still leaves him with plenty of upside.

Tommy Pham ($15): Outside of a four-hit performance in Game 1 of the NLDS, Pham had been underperforming in the playoffs heading into the World Series. The good news for the Diamondbacks is that he has stepped up on the biggest stage, hitting 8-for-16 with a home run and three doubles against the Rangers. Facing Eovaldi is no easy task, but Pham has a cheap enough salary to have the potential to provide value.

Marcus Semien ($11): After slugging 29 home runs during the regular season, Semien had yet to homer in the playoffs entering Tuesday. He finally went deep in Game 4, while also hitting a triple. Prior to that, he had two extra-base hits the entire postseason. Even though it's largely been a struggle for him, he is one of the most talented hitters on the Rangers and doesn't need to do a ton to justify his cheap salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.