Aaron Schunk Injury: Heads to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Schunk was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left groin strain.

Schunk had moved into a regular role, at least in the short term with Ezequiel Tovar (hip) on the shelf. Back in 2024, Schunk saw the bulk of his work at third base and second base, but with Tovar out, Schunk received all seven of his starts at shortstop. Kyle Farmer and Adael Amador should handle the middle-infield duties until Tovar and or Schunk are healthy.

Aaron Schunk
Colorado Rockies
