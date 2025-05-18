NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Mick Abel/Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Abel's prospect status had waned, but he's been back of late with a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB in 41.1 innings over his last seven starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after a 6.46, 1.8, and 117:78 through 108.2 frames at the same level in 2024. The big key has been his decline in walk rate. Abel was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, which led to his promotion for a one-off start in place of Aaron Nola (ankle) after he was placed on the IL Friday. Stepping in longer-term while Nola is sidelined will be Walker, who pitched well in the rotation earlier this season by collecting a 2.54 ERA and 22: 13 K:BB over 28.1 innings covering six starts before moving to the pen. Abel - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Walker - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Hayden Birdsong, Giants: Birdsong was profiled for two weeks and gets another mention as he's replacing Jordan Hicks in the Giants' rotation. He enjoyed a strong spring training posting a 0.75 ERA across 12 innings, yet ultimately lost out to Landen Roupp for the fifth spot. Birdsong opened the year in the SF pen while making the most of his appearances with a 2.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25 strikeouts through 23.1 innings. That performance combined with Hicks' struggles as a starter resulted in the change. Birdsong's key will be to display better command and control, which has been a previous issue. He's rostered in pretty much all single league formats while mostly available in mixed formats, prompting his inclusion here. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: rostered

Aaron Civale, Brewers: Civale, sidelined since Mar. 31 with a strained left hamstring, tossed five shutout innings and allowed two hits while walking one and striking out two over 60 pitches during his second rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. This effort comes after four scoreless innings in his first outing where he only surrendered one hit and one walk on 50 pitches. Civale emerged as one of Milwaukee's most-consistent arms over the second half of 2024 after coming over from the Rays in July as he registered a 3.53 ERA through 14 starts. He may only need one more rehab appearance, but could also end up just rejoining the team's rotation ahead of Brandon Woodruff. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Logan Henderson, Brewers: Henderson was promoted on Wednesday to make what was to be a spot start, yet he'll remain in the Majors after earning the win versus Cleveland after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings. Brandon Woodruff's return from the IL has been delayed due to ankle injury while Jose Quintana joined him there with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Henderson as he's produced a 16:2 K:BB across 11 innings in his first two MLB starts. He mainly uses a four-seam fastball and changeup while occasionally adding in a cutter and slider. Henderson should make at least one or two more starts and could remain even when the club gets healthy. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw was activated off the IL and made his 2025 debut on Saturday where he gave up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision against the Angels. The left-hander made three rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he recorded a 3.75 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 12 innings. Kershaw was limited to seven starts with the Dodgers last year and produced a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, both career-highs for the 18-year veteran. LA needs a starter, so Kershaw slots right in. But if/when they get others back, he could be spotted into the rotation - especially if he's struggling - though the upside potential is tantalizing. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up depending on expected usage)

Landon Knack, Dodgers: Knack is likely to operate as the Dodgers' fifth starter for now. LA has been shuffling starters with Roki Sasaki (shoulder) going on the IL and Clayton Kershaw (toe) back. That pair of transactions still leaves the Dodgers short one starter, with Knack seemingly the preferable option to fill the role. He's registered a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a more impressive 20:8 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Rhett Lowder, Reds: Lowder, the seventh overall pick in 2023, made his ML debut last season where he posted a 1.17 ERA over six starts alongside a 22:14 K:BB and 3.09 FIP. After missing all of spring training with a forearm strain, he made two rehab appearances - the last one a week ago where he gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings at High-A Dayton. Lowder may only require one more rehab start before he's ready to rejoin the parent club to replace Chase Petty while Hunter Greene (groin) is sidelined. And Cincy could decide to leave Lowder at Triple-A to get more experience at that level. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Wade Miley, Reds: Miley had his rehab shut down for 10 days after experiencing groin discomfort on Apr. 23, but returned last Saturday and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out six over 2.2 innings for High-A Dayton. He's only completed 5.2 innings while on rehab and is expected to make a few more appearances before getting activated. Miley made two starts for the Brewers during 2024 before suffering an elbow injury, for which he underwent a hybrid surgery (an alternative to Tommy John surgery) and missed the rest of the campaign. When healthy, he's been effective - though his last full season was 2019. Once active, Miley could move into the back end of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers: Misiorowski continues to impress at Triple-A Nashville as he only conceded one earned run on four hits with a 5:1 K:BB from seven innings on Thursday. That fine performance lowered his ERA to 1.46 to go along with a 0.90 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 49.1 innings comprising nine outings. Control had been an issue for Misiorowski, yet he's only produced nine walks during his last six starts while fanning 43. If that performance is sustainable, his 100-plus MPH fastball could be up in Milwaukee before the end of May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec call up bid)

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high grade lat strain and discussed last week, is back here as he threw a live batting practice session on Friday. Barring any setbacks, this should enable him to begin a minor-league assignment that could last up to a month. The right-hander signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 with the Mets last December and isn't expected to be ready to return from the 60-day IL until early June. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson got mentioned two weeks ago when he made a spot start in place of Corbin Burnes and deserves another mention reentering the Arizona rotation as a replacement for the injured Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder). He's been able to stay fairly stretched out while working out of the bullpen for much of the season with at least 50 pitches in four of nine relief outings. Nelson currently holds a 5.13 ERA with a 3.93 xERA and 16.1 K-BB% from 26.1 total innings on the season, though it's not clear how long he'll stick in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers, who was shut down with a mild flexor strain the day after his fourth Spring Training start on Mar. 17, made his 2025 debut Wednesday against the Cubs where he allowed one run on two hits and one walk with five Ks across five frames to pick up the win. Weathers is profiled as some leagues required him to be active before being rostered. He made three rehab starts while on the 15-day IL where he registered a 1.69 ERA and 13:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings. The seventh overall pick in 2020 and son of former big leaguer David Weathers, he was traded in 2023 after struggling during his time with the Padres. Injuries have unfortunately impacted Weathers' career, though he should be a stalwart in the Miami rotation the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn made what should be his next-to-last rehab start Friday for Double-A Binghamton. Even though he'll pitch out of the bullpen when activated, he's being stretched out as a starter. Blackburn was slated to throw 75 pitches Saturday and likely target 90 during his last minor-league appearance, after which he'll become a long reliever for the Mets. He was unable to earn a rotation spot during spring training and was poised to begin the campaign in a relief role before knee inflammation surfaced. That remains his path to the Majors with starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea likely both returning in June. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Michael Kopech, Dodgers: Kopech was dominant at times last year after moving to the bullpen. The shorter stints helped as he struck out 88 across 67.2 innings between the White Sox and Dodgers and recently kicked off what should be a short rehab stint. Once active, Kopech will provide LA another live end at the back end of the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Shelby Miller, Diamondbacks: Miller looks to be the favorite for saves in the Arizona bullpen, at least while Justin Martinez is sidelined. He's converted three of his four save chances in six May appearances while adding a win, though those numbers are somewhat offset by a 4.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through six innings. Martinez (shoulder) likely will return within the week while A.J. Puk (elbow) is just beginning a throwing program and isn't eligible return for at least a month. Miller gets a bump in value for now, which will rise or decline depending on how Martinez is deployed when available. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if available)

Drew Pomeranz, Cubs: Pomeranz notched the save this past Monday for the Cubs. The veteran southpaw collected his first save since Aug. 2020 against the Dodgers when he was with the Padres. Porter Hodge and Ryan Pressly have experienced issues this season, though that duo is likely still at the top of the Chicago bullpen pecking order. Pomeranz is making a case for increased usage in high-leverage situations with a 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings and nine appearances since joining the club. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (saves spec)

Jordan Romano, Phillies: Romano got off to a brutal start for Philly, but has righted the ship and currently riding a six-inning scoreless streak where he's only surrendered three hits with no walks alongside eight strikeouts. He's also earned four saves in six chances with four holds. Romano's 8.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB reflect his initial difficulties, yet his recent performance show just how good he's been of late. His current success has put him back in the mix for saves, though he could still share closing duties with Jose Alvarado. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $222 (if not rostered)

CATCHER

Drake Baldwin, Braves: Baldwin was profiled last week and gets another mention as Manager Brian Snitker said he could get more playing time moving forward after starting behind the plate Thursday against the Nationals. He opened the season as Atlanta's catcher due to the injury to Sean Murphy, but initially scuffled. Baldwin was kept as the second backstop after Murphy returned, and have been rewarded with solid production as he's slashed .298/.407/.484 with 12 homers and almost as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54) in 72 games at Triple-A. Murphy is signed for three more seasons, though Baldwin has forced his way into a potential timeshare based on his red-hot offense. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16 (upped bid from prior)

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs: Ballesteros is back in this column as he was promoted Tuesday with Ian Happ (oblique) hitting the IL. He had produced a .372/.420/.526 line with four home runs, two steals and an 10.7 percent strikeout rate during 34 games at Iowa. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound catcher faces questions about his defense, but his bat looks like it might play even if he slides to DH or first. Ballesteros is the Cubs' third catcher as well as backups at the other two positions. With Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya hitting well, Ballesteros' stint in the bigs may only last for as long as Happ is out. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped bid from prior)

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez, shelved for the past month with a laceration on his right index finger, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday. Once active, he'll resume his role as backup catcher and first baseman, yet his playing time could be limited by the presence of Joey Bart and Henry Davis behind the plate and return of Spencer Horwitz at first. It's also possible Rodriguez is optioned to the minors once ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

Dalton Rushing, Dodgers: Rushing, one of the premier catching prospects, was called up Wednesday. He more than earned the move by slashing .308/.424/.514 with five homers and a 29:21 K:BB over 132 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Rushing has covered catcher, first and left field in the minors to increase his versatility. Will Smith is entrenched at catcher while Freddie Freeman is locked in at first. The plan is for Rushing to continue to improve behind the plate and working with pitchers while limiting his playing time in the outfield. That'll end up impacting his value for this year, though his future potential is substantial. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

FIRST BASE

Spencer Horwitz, Pirates: Horwitz, recovering from February surgery to repair an extensor tendon in his right thumb causing pain in his wrist, has found his groove after a slow start to his rehab assignment. He struggled at both Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, but got activated after getting back on track. Horwitz went .265/.357/.433 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs through 97 games for the Blue Jays as a rookie last season. He was traded from Toronto to Cleveland and then Pittsburgh back in December and will be the team's starting first baseman. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same as prior)

SECOND BASE

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzalez, who fractured his left ankle on Opening Day, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis Friday. His timetable to return will depend on how the ankle responds to the increased activity. Gonzalez's fantasy appeal will likely be limited due to a relative lack of speed and power, centered largely on a decent batting average and some counting stats. Once active, he should slot back in as the Bucs' starting second sacker. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Aaron Schunk, Rockies: Freeman, out since late-April with a strained groin, was activated Friday after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 27-year-old had been starting regularly at shortstop for Colorado before getting hurt, but he's now likely to come off the bench more often with Ezequiel Tovar (hip) also off the IL. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Connor Norby, Marlins: Norby saw his hitting streak end at eight on Wednesday, though he tallied three hits Friday and Saturday. Through 96 plate appearances, he's slashing .262/.302/.418 with four steals, nine RBI and 14 runs. Norby is fairly entrenched at the Marlins' third baseman after arriving in a trade deadline deal from Baltimore last season. He offers significant power, offset slightly by what likely will be a low batting average due to his strikeout propensity. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

SHORTSTOP

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar was promoted Monday with Garrett Hampson designated for assignment. He slashed .336/.413/.579 with six home runs and 13 steals in 37 games with Triple-A Reno to push his way back on the big-league roster. The 22-year-old only hit .129 over a 14-game sample with Arizona in 2023, then spent all of last year in the minors while missing considerable time due to a torn ligament in his thumb as well as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Now healthy, Lawlar is expected to pick up a handful of starts per week while rotating between second, third and shortstop after seeing time at all three positions at Reno. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmidt, diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain on Apr. 21, kicked off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday. The injury was expected to sideline him for about a month, which looks to be the correct estimate. Schmitt should complete the short rehab assignment this week and rejoin the team. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Beck is profiled as he's only 44 percent rostered in leagues as of early Sunday. He should be less available considering he's recorded at least one hit in 19 of the last 23 games while batting .282 with six homers, 12 RBI and 18 runs scored over 89 at-bats. Beck has settled in as Colorado's primary left fielder. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: rostered

Will Benson, Reds: Benson was discussed last week and earns another mention having consistently seen action as TJ Friedl (wrist) and Jake Fraley (calf) are tending to injuries. He can also operate at all three outfield positions. Since being called up last Friday, Benson has gone 8-for-22 (.364), including long balls in three straight. He slashed .289/.377/.521 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases at Triple-A Louisville prior to the promotion. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion (left hand fracture) began his rehab assignment last weekend at Triple-A Sacramento, though he hasn't played since Sunday after experiencing some soreness. He underwent surgery in late March and appeared on track for activation from the 60-day IL when first eligible on May 26, but this setback could sideline him into June. Encarnacion is expected to rejoin the River Cats early this week. The 27-year-old boasts plenty of power with poor plate discipline and appeared slated to be the Giants' primary DH before getting hurt. Signs point to Encarnacion slotting in as the main first baseman as LaMonte Wade has struggled. He'll also work at DH since Wilmer Flores has cooled off after a scorching first couple weeks. Check Encarnacion's status as he hasn't played since May 11. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped injury return bid)

Tyler Freeman, Rockies: Freeman, out since mid-April with a left oblique strain, was activated Friday after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. The versatile 25-year-old has various paths to work at second, third, short and the outfield if he can perform well, though the career .221/.304/.324 hitter isn't a safe bet. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (same as prior)

Derek Hill, Marlins: Hill had been on the shelf since Apr. 18 after initially spraining his left wrist in early April before being activated Monday. He finished a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville and replaced the injured Dane Myers (oblique) on the Miami roster. Hill figures to get regular run in center despite his offensive struggles, though Kyle Stowers will periodically slide over there for defense. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Nick Solak, Pirates: Solak was promoted and started at first on Friday. Spencer Horwitz was activated Saturday, slotting into what should be his usual role at the position. Solak can play nearly every defensive position, so he could settle into a utility role if he sticks in the Majors. He dominated at the plate in the minors by slashing .389/.449/.619 with four stolen bases, six home runs and 20 RBI across 127 plate appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis to earn the call-up. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

