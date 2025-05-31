Aaron Schunk News: DFA'd by Colorado

The Rockies designated Schunk for assignment Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Rockies selecting Keston Hiura's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque while optioning Michael Toglia to Triple-A. Schunk saw regular work with the Rockies in late April before landing on the 10-day injured list due to a groin injury. He made 11 major-league appearances for Colorado and went 6-for-28 with one double and a 27.6 percent strikeout rate over that span.