Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brandon Eisert headshot

Brandon Eisert News: Earns first major-league save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 4:38pm

Eisert collected the save in Thursday's 3-0 rain-shortened win over the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless seventh inning. He did not issue a walk.

Eisert was brought in for the seventh inning and needed 14 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the frame, only giving up a double to Christian Vazquez. The game was delayed following the seventh inning due to rain and was called an hour later, giving Eisert the first save of his major-league career. He has a 4.76 ERA. 1.32 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season.

Brandon Eisert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now