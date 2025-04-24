Brandon Eisert News: Earns first major-league save

Eisert collected the save in Thursday's 3-0 rain-shortened win over the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless seventh inning. He did not issue a walk.

Eisert was brought in for the seventh inning and needed 14 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the frame, only giving up a double to Christian Vazquez. The game was delayed following the seventh inning due to rain and was called an hour later, giving Eisert the first save of his major-league career. He has a 4.76 ERA. 1.32 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season.