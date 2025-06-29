This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Sean Burke, White Sox: The namesake of my favorite goalie back in my own netminding days, Burke has done a pretty good job of denying the opposition's offense himself of late. The 25-year-old righty has given up two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, although the sixth was a seven-run stinker in Houston. During that span, Burke's posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB in 33 innings, and he's even picked up a couple wins. There are actually glimmers of hope with the White Sox right now – faint ones, but still glimmers – and their pitching staff might not be a fantasy black hole in the second half of the season, so if Burke keeps pitching reasonably well, his win probability could tick up. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Dietrich Enns, Tigers: The 34-year-old southpaw spent the last three seasons kicking around Japan and Korea with unimpressive results, but his return to MLB went surprisingly well Thursday as he one-hit the A's over five shutout innings. Enns improved his curve on the other side of the Pacific, and his new kick-change could be a true difference-maker, getting tracked by Statcast with a spin rate of just 928 rpm, which is mind-boggling – Clay Holmes' kick change has a spin rate of 1,139 rpm, and the only pitches that I've even seen consistently in three digits instead of four are knuckleballs, although it's not in that territory (Matt Waldron's tends to clock in at around 300 rpm). Enns' overall arsenal still pegs him as a likely back-end starter though, and he'll get bumped back to Triple-A if Reese Olson is ready to return this week. Enns may have shown enough to be the sixth starter for a staff that's been rather brittle so far in 2025 however, so in AL-only formats with deep benches he could be worth stashing. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Richard Fitts, Red Sox: Fitts had some preseason sleeper buzz and was living up to the hype through three starts, but a pectoral strain derailed his campaign. He returned in late May, gave up six runs in four innings over two appearances before being optioned down, then rejoined the rotation Wednesday for four solid innings against the Halos. Tanner Houck is closing in on a return, so Fitts' stay in Boston could be brief once again, but he might have some short-term value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Adrian Houser, White Sox: Houser's breakout with the South Siders has been nothing short of stunning. The 32-year-old right-hander had a couple decent seasons earlier in his career with the Brewers, but over the last three years he'd managed just a 4.76 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 283.1 big-league innings. After failing to earn a spot with the Rangers, Houser joined the White Sox rotation in late May and immediately made an impact, delivering quality starts in six of his first seven outings for Chicago with a 1.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 42.2 innings. The lack of Ks limits his ceiling, and there's no concrete explanation for his numbers – his velocity has ticked back up a bit, he's swapped his mediocre slider for a curve that gets more whiffs as one of his main offerings, and all his pitches in general have a little more movement this season, but he still relies heavily on getting weak contact off his two-seamer. Regression seems like it could hit at any time, but the White Sox might be able to flip him to a pitching-needy contender before then. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: Rostered

Dean Kremer, Orioles: The Baltimore staff continues to dig itself out of a deep early hole. Kremer's ERA stood at 7.04 at the end of April, but he's been steadily chipping away at it since, and over his last six outings he's gone 3-2 while posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He'll still just a streaming option in shallower formats, but he at least seems like a reliable one at the moment. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays: After dealing with a mysterious thumb issue that he was able to power through, but for only about 50 pitches, Scherzer returned to the Toronto rotation Wednesday and looked... OK. The most encouraging number from the outing was that he tossed 83 pitches, as opposed to his actual results. The 40-year-old's name still carries some cache, and the Jays' offense has been among the best in the league over the last couple months, so don't get caught overbidding for a guy whose days of being an ace are long behind him. Scherzer can still help out, but he won't anchor your fantasy staff. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Marcus Stroman, Yankees: Out since April 11 due to a knee injury, Stroman will rejoin the Yankees' rotation Sunday. It's been a while since the veteran righty has been a fantasy asset and he struggled on his rehab assignment, but he should be able to provide New York with some innings until Luis Gil is healthy and built up, which may not happen until at least late July. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Tyler Anderson, Angels (at ATL, at TOR)

Patrick Corbin, Rangers (vs. BAL, at SD)

Colton Gordon, Astros (at COL, at LAD)

Emerson Hancock, Mariners (vs. KC, vs. PIT)

Jacob Lopez, Athletics (at TB, vs. SF)

Michael Lorenzen, Royals (at SEA, at ARI)

Trevor Rogers, Orioles (at TEX, at ATL)

Shane Smith, White Sox (at LAD, at COL)

Michael Wacha, Royals (at SEA, at ARI)

Relief Pitcher

Matt Brash, Mariners: Brash has been outstanding since making a belated season debut in early May – he has yet to allow a run with a 17:6 K:BB in 18 appearances. The right-hander nabbed his first save of the year Tuesday, and while he won't bump Andres Munoz aside as Seattle's closer, Munoz did work the eighth inning in that contest. If manager Dan Wilson transitions Munoz back into more of a fireman role, it would lead to more ninth-inning work for Brash, giving him some additional appeal beyond the possibility of a Munoz injury. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Jack Perkins, Athletics: The 25-year-old right-hander emerged as one of the A's top pitching prospects last year, and he;s done nothing but improve his stock in 2025, dominating in the PCL for nine starts before being promoted to