Dial up the best MLB player props today as Mike Barner hones in on three hitter props to target, including a look at Angels slugger, Taylor Ward.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 2: Expert Picks & Insights

Wednesday brings a loaded schedule across baseball that includes three doubleheaders. With so many games upcoming, there is a bevy of player props to consider. Let's highlight three that are especially appealing.

Mike Barner's season record: 42-26 (+6.96 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

Taylor Ward over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Nolan Schanuel over 0.5 singles (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Braves are currently without Chris Sale (ribs) and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) in their starting rotation. That leaves Didier Fuentes with another start, despite his struggles. In his first start after being called up from the minors, he allowed four runs over five innings against the Marlins. In his second outing, he gave up six runs over 3.1 innings versus the Mets. He spent all of last season at Single-A and pitched just 4.2 innings at Triple-A this year before being called up, which doesn't make this the easiest of transitions to the majors.

As we look to attack this matchup against Fuentes, Ward is the first hitter on the Angels that we will target. Over his last 11 games, Ward is 11-for-40 (.275) with a .420 OBP, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. Of his 11 hits, two were home runs and seven were doubles. The Angels have the potential to score a lot of runs in this game and Ward could be right in the thick of the production.

Another member of the Angels to target is Schanuel. He went 2-for-5 in the first game of this series Tuesday, with both hits being singles. He doesn't have a ton of power, hitting 13 home runs and 19 doubles over 147 games last season. While he has shown a bit more power this season, 57 of his 81 hits have been singles. Another appealing stat to consider is that Schanuel is batting .293 on the road this season, compared to .250 at home. This is a favorable spot for him to come away with at least one single.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Andy Pages over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Dodgers scored six runs against the White Sox on Tuesday and have scored the most runs in baseball this season. They have a modest .741 OPS on the road, but they have a staggering .849 OPS at home. Pages is one of their hitters who has performed much better at home. While he has a .689 OPS on the road, he has a .968 OPS at home. In Tuesday's win, Pages went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.

Pages has plenty of upside again Wednesday. Brandon Eisert is expected to serve as the opener for the White Sox, with Sean Burke to follow him and pitch multiple innings. Burke has been awful away from Chicago, recording a 5.25 xFIP and a 1.65 WHIP on the road this season.

