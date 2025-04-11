Brandon Eisert News: Recalled from Triple-A

The White Sox recalled Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Eisert takes the roster spot of Fraser Ellard (hamstring) after he was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday. Eisert is back in the big leagues after already appearing in three games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season. He pitched to the tune of a 12.00 ERA across three innings of work before being sent down to the minors earlier in the week.