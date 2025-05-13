Brandon Eisert News: Serving as opener Tuesday

Eisert will be deployed as the White Sox's opening pitcher in front of bulk reliever Jonathan Cannon in Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The White Sox haven't used an opener since an April 29 loss to the Brewers, but manager Will Venable may want the left-handed Eisert to begin the game on the mound since the Reds typically have the left-handed-hitting TJ Friedl serve as their leadoff hitter. Eisert is unlikely to work more than one or two innings before turning the game over to Cannon, who previously followed an opener in that April 26 contest against the Athletics and ended up covering a season-high 7.2 innings.