Brennan Bernardino News: Thrives in tough spot

Bernardino allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Bernadino was needed unexpectedly after starter Walker Buehler was tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the middle of an at-bat against Juan Soto in the third inning. Bernadino threw a couple pitches that were not close for a walk that was charged to Buehler. The lefty then got the next two hitters before pitching around a leadoff double in the fourth to extend a scoreless run to nine innings dating back to April 29.