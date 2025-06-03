Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes Injury: Heading to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Diamondbacks are expected to place Burnes (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

There's no word yet on the specifics of Burnes' right elbow injury, as he is getting a second opinion after initial tests were inconclusive. However, he is set to miss at least the next couple weeks of action. Tommy Henry will be summoned to take Burnes' roster spot and Ryne Nelson will slide into the rotation.

Corbin Burnes
Arizona Diamondbacks
