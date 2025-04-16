Fantasy Baseball
DJ Herz Injury: Headed for Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Herz (elbow) plans to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, TalkNats.com reports.

Since being diagnosed with a partial UCL sprain in his left elbow shortly before Opening Day, Herz had been shut down for the last three weeks with the hope that some extended rest and rehab would allow him to pitch through the injury. Ultimately, after receiving two additional medical opinions on his elbow, Herz has decided that surgery is his best option. Herz will likely go under the knife in the coming days, and assuming no other additional damage is detected during surgery beyond the compromised UCL, he should be able to pitch again at some point around the All-Star break next season.

DJ Herz
Washington Nationals
