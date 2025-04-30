DJ LeMahieu Injury: Resuming rehab assignment Friday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that the hope is for LeMahieu (calf/hip) to resume his rehab assignment Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

LeMahieu was shut down from his rehab assignment Tuesday after receiving a cortisone injection in his right hip, but he is on track to resume his assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday. He was placed on the 10-day injured list at the beginning of the season due to a left calf strain that he suffered in early March. How LeMahieu's calf and hip react over the next few rehab games will determine his timeline for a return to the majors.