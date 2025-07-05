MLB should once again be lauded for scheduling each team with at least six games heading into the break. 10 clubs play seven with the Red Sox, White Sox, Reds, Angels and Padres home throughout and the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Marlins, Rays and Rangers away for all seven.

The Reds left-handed contingent sets up well with seven games facing a right-handed starter.

Not only are the Red Sox at Fenway Park all week, but they'll also have three against the Rockies and should be rated as the top scoring team.

Please check back on Sunday night for the individual player rankings.

Week of July 7 - 13

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index