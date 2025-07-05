Menu
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Target some Red Sox hitters this coming week based on a full slate of home matchups, including three against the Rockies.
July 5, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
July 5, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings
MLB should once again be lauded for scheduling each team with at least six games heading into the break. 10 clubs play seven with the Red Sox, White Sox, Reds, Angels and Padres home throughout and the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Marlins, Rays and Rangers away for all seven.

The Reds left-handed contingent sets up well with seven games facing a right-handed starter.

Not only are the Red Sox at Fenway Park all week, but they'll also have three against the Rockies and should be rated as the top scoring team.

Please check back on Sunday night for the individual player rankings.

Week of July 7 - 13

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7250711010011797101105110111111
2ATL6330684879997100105909291
3BAL61560127859410110198979394
4BOS7257097108126102102132118119119
5CHC61506110951019897112949292
6CHW73470133117105

Weekly Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Pivetta R@Cease R@Vasquez R@Kolek R@Anderson L@Kikuchi L@Soriano R
ATH Fuentes RElder RStrider RScherzer RGausman RBerrios R
ATL @Springs L@Spence R@Sears L@Liberatore L@Fedde R@Pallante R
BAL Holmes RPeterson LHagenman RCabrera RJunk RPerez R
BOSGomber LFreeland LFeltner RBradley RRasmussen RBaz RPepiot R
CHC @Woods Richardson R@Festa R@Paddack R@Fried L@Winans R@Warren R
CHWBerrios RBassitt RLauer LAllen LWilliams RBibee RCantillo L
CINJunk RPerez RAlcantara RQuantrill RSenzatela RMarquez RDollander R
CLE@Brown R@Walter L@McCullers Jr. R@Cannon R@Smith R@Burke R@Civale R
COL@Fitts R@Bello R@Giolito R @Burns R@Singer R@Martinez R
DETBaz RPepiot RLittell R Castillo RKirby RGilbert R
HOUBibee RCantillo LCecconi R Leiter RdeGrom REovaldi R
KCHeaney LKeller RFalter L Montas RSenga RManaea L
LAAdeGrom REovaldi RRocker RCorbin LNelson RGallen RKelly R
LAD@Peralta R@Misiorowski R@Quintana L @Webb R@Birdsong R@Roupp R
MIA@Singer R@Martinez R@Abbott L@Lodolo L@Kremer R@Rogers L@Young R
MILYamamoto RKershaw LMay R Parker LCavalli RGore L
MIN Imanaga LHorton RRea RBurrows RSkenes RHeaney L
NYM @Young R@Sugano R@Morton R@Wacha R@Lorenzen R@Cameron L
NYY Gilbert REvans RWoo RWicks LBoyd LImanaga L
PHI@Roupp R@Ray L@Verlander R @Darvish R@Pivetta R@Cease R
PIT@Cameron L@Lugo R@Bubic L @Adams R@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R
SDGallen RKelly RPfaadt RRodriguez LSuarez LWheeler RSanchez L
SEA @Warren R@Stroman R@Rodon L@Mize R@Skubal L@Flaherty R
SFSanchez LWalker RLuzardo L Glasnow RCasparius RWrobleski L
STL Gore LIrvin RSoroka RHolmes RWaldrep RFuentes R
TB@Flaherty R@Enns L@Olson R@Houck R