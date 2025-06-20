Gabriel Moreno Injury: Diagnosed with hairline fracture
Moreno was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right pointer finger, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to what was initially listed as a right hand contusion. Further tests showed a more serious injury, and it appears unlikely that he'll be activated off the IL when eligible June 27. A clearer timeline for Moreno's return should be established when he returns from baseball activities, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined through the All-Star break. Aramis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday and will serve as the Diamondbacks' backup catcher behind Jose Herrera for as long as Moreno is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now