The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Bubba Chandler, Pirates: Following a rough June where Chandler failed to complete more than four innings across five starts with a 12:11 K:BB, he's gotten back on track with consecutive scoreless outings while working a combined 12 frames and posting a 13:4 K:BB. While he may not be promoted immediately, it's a good bet we'll see him in the Majors soon after the Jul. 31 trade deadline after room is created in the Pittsburgh rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash call up bid)

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the injured list on Apr. 6, made his second rehab appearance and first at High-A Wisconsin where he struck out two and allowed three hits and no walks through four scoreless innings while tossing 54 pitches (34 strikes). He also blanked the opposition for Triple-A Nashville during his first rehab start, with 25 of his 37 pitches for strikes and only giving up one hit alongside four Ks and no walks. Cortes will likely only need one more rehab start to get further stretched out and could rejoin the Milwaukee rotation shortly after the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same early injury bid)

Anthony DeSclafani, Diamondbacks: DeSclafani may have made a spot start in place of Zac Gallen last Sunday, though it's possible he receives additional turns in the rotation. In that outing, he surrendered four runs on four hits and zero walks over four innings with six strikeouts on 60 pitches. The 35-year-old sports a 6.08 ERA across 13.1 total innings this season - or five appearances - largely as he's yielded five long balls while managing a solid 1.13 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Nolan McLean/Brandon Sproat, Mets: McLean and Sproat continue to show they should be next up if the Mets require a long-term starter. I say long-term as GM David Stearns prefers not to promote prospects for only a spot start. McLean, drafted 2023 in the third round as a two-way player, has thrived since solely concentrating on pitching. He's steadily moved up the ladder and has delivered a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB through 48.2 innings from his last nine Triple-A Syracuse outings, including back-to-back starts with 10 punchouts. Sproat, who's seen his prospect shine dip, is now coming off three straight strong starts at Syracuse with no runs allowed and seven hits while registering an 18:5 K:BB in 18 innings. McLean - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same stash bid); Sproat - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same stash bid)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Jason Adam, Padres: Adam continues to post elite numbers out of the bullpen for the fourth straight season. The right-hander was credited Friday with his 23rd hold of the year, which is second-most in baseball behind Abner Uribe (27) and just ahead of Bryan Abreu (22). Adam was named to his first All-Star Game as a reward for a dominant campaign where he's produced a 1.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB across 47.2 innings spanning 47 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

Kyle Backhus/Kevin Ginkel/Juan Morillo, Diamondbacks: Each of the three pitchers mentioned are in the mix to close for Arizona with Shelby Miller shelved due to a forearm injury. Backhus has a 1.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 10 Ks and three walks over 9.2 innings since his contract was selected in early June. He's just moving into high-leverage usage with Miller out, so consider him a longshot for now. Ginkel previously closed for the Diamondbacks and earned the save on Monday. Despite three straight scoreless appearances, he still lists an 8.57 ERA and 1.65 WHIP - yet is the favorite. The 26-year-old Morillo is 29 games into his MLB career with a 3.91 ERA and 1.58 WHIP while registering 26 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25.1 innings. Like Backhus, he's just moving into high-leverage usage. Backhus//Morillo - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Adrian Morejon, Padres: Morejon, added Friday to the NL All-Star roster as a replacement for the Phillies' Zack Wheeler, may have been the most dominant lefty reliever in the league during the first half. He recorded his seventh win of the season Friday with a dominant 1.71 ERA and 0.83 WHIP alongside a 39:9 K:BB while picking up two saves and 12 holds through 45 appearances covering 42 innings. Morejon is part of a San Diego bullpen - that also includes Robert Suarez, Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada - that's been brilliant during 2025. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Seth Halvorsen had been on a roll, yet conceded five runs in a non-save situation Wednesday. Likely due to that implosion, Colorado turned to a hot Vodnik to close on Friday and Saturday against Cincinnati, where he first allowed a hit and a walk while striking out the side to get the save. That effort meant the 25-year-old has 10 Ks over his last 5.2 innings while his overall ERA is down to 2.30. Vodnik didn't do as well on Saturday as he gave up a pair of runs to lose the contest, so it remains to be seen who the Rockies will turn to for the next save opportunity. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER