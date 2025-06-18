Gabriel Moreno Injury: Out again with hand injury

Moreno (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jose Herrera will draw another start behind the dish while Moreno takes a seat for the third game in a row as he continues to manage a sore right hand. The Diamondbacks haven't called up another catcher from the minors, so Moreno is likely being viewed as day-to-day and could make his return to the lineup as soon as Thursday's series finale.