Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 2:52pm

Moreno (side) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno hasn't started either of the Diamondbacks' last two games due to a bit of soreness in his left side, though he did enter Wednesday's contest as a pinch hitter. He'll now rejoin the starting nine Thursday and look to jumpstart his bat after going 3-for-13 with two runs and four strikeouts since the start of May.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
