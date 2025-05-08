Gabriel Moreno News: Back in action Thursday
Moreno (side) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno hasn't started either of the Diamondbacks' last two games due to a bit of soreness in his left side, though he did enter Wednesday's contest as a pinch hitter. He'll now rejoin the starting nine Thursday and look to jumpstart his bat after going 3-for-13 with two runs and four strikeouts since the start of May.
