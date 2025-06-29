This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates: Ashcraft moved into the starting rotation on Monday, where he allowed one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. And that's after the first seven appearances after his May 26 promotion came out of the bullpen. The right-hander fared well while working in relief by producing a 1.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 10 Ks in 11.2 innings. Prior to being called up, Ashcraft had started 10 times for Triple-A Indianapolis, so it's possible the Pirates are looking to incorporate him into their rotation - though he pitched in relief Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Chase Burns, Reds: Burns was called up as expected from Triple-A Louisville to make his major-league debut against the Yankees last Tuesday where he gave up three runs on six hits and no walks across five innings while fanning eight, including his first five batters. He only conceded more than one earned run twice from 13 starts this year while blazing through the system. Burns made the jump to Triple-A after an impressive 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 55 strikeouts through 42 innings (eight starts) at Double-A Chattanooga. He had been advanced there in mid-April after producing a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 strikeouts from 11.2 innings (three starts) with High-A Dayton. In addition to a straight upper-90s fastball (touches 102), the second overall pick from 2024 boasts a monster upper-80s slider. Burns' curveball is also a plus offering and his seldom-used changeup will flash plus to give him several options to retire hitters. He should stick around in the bigs, at least until Hunter Greene (groin/back) is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same bid from prior)

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the IL on Apr. 6, threw two simulated innings Friday and is expected to go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He was cleared to throw bullpen sessions in early June, and is now ready to take that next step. Cortes will require multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation and is on track to return to the Majors around the All-Star break. Acquired in the Devin Williams deal this offseason, he should be part of the team's rotation when healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early injury bid)

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high grade lat strain and profiled the last month, is here again as some leagues only allow for players to be acquired once they're off the IL. Through six rehab starts and 18.2 innings between High-A and Triple-A, he compiled a 12.05 ERA and 12:10 K:BB while serving up eight homers. Montas showed in his first ML outing that maybe the concerns over those poor numbers were overblown as he produced five scoreless innings while averaging 96 with his fastball in his Mets debut. Due to all the rotation injuries, he is all but locked into a spot. The right-hander signed a one-year, $17-million contract with a similar player option for 2026 with the club last December and now covers the middle of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Carson Seymour, Giants: The Giants promoted Seymour, who joined the organization in 2022 via trade, from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He worked exclusively as a starter at Triple-A while logging a 3.89 ERA and an 83:37 K:BB over 74 innings. While San Fran isn't in need of another starting pitcher, Seymour could replace Hayden Birdsong at the back end of the rotation if the latter's struggles persist. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jackson Stephens, Braves: Stephens could be promoted to replace the struggling Didier Fuentes – or possibly Bryce Elder – in the Atlanta rotation. Fuentes has coughed up 10 runs across 8.1 innings from his first two starts with a 4:1 K:BB. And while the organization still believes in his future, the 20-year-old doesn't appear ready for the big leagues. Stephens has spent most of the year in the bullpen for Triple-A Gwinnett, but has thrown nine scoreless frames with a 12:3 K:BB through two starts since being shifted to the rotation last week. The veteran righty has made appearances for Atlanta in each of the last three seasons while recording a 3.52 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB in 69 innings while primarily working in relief. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (spec call up bid)

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan, recovering from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, went four innings and 65 pitches (43 strikes) on Jun. 18 while surrendering one run on three hits and no walks and striking out six in what turned out to be a spot start. He surprisingly was sent down and pitched like he had a chip on his shoulder by striking out 13 through six perfect frames at Oklahoma City. Sheehan will make his next minor-league start and then could be back up once eligible to return. He appeared in 13 games - 11 starts - for LA during 2023 and has accumulated a combined 21.1 innings. Sheehan could move into the team's rotation, at least under Shohei Ohtani also gets stretched out. Then either he or Ben Casparius - who's scuffled a bit of late - could be the odd man out depending on if any of the injured LA starters are ready to come back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec bid)

Blade Tidwell, Mets: Tidwell, promoted last week to make his second career ML start Friday, was sent down after the outing. He's now scheduled to rejoin the rotation and replace the injured Griffin Canning (torn left Achilles). Tidwell has made two starts this season while posting a 9.82 ERA and 6:6 K:BB across 7.1 innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of relief on Friday. His rough numbers at both levels could result in the club turning to Nolan McLean or Jonah Tong to step into the rotation until Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) is ready. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (lowered bid from prior)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, first recovering from right shoulder surgery and then a tweaked right ankle, was close to returning when he was hit on the right elbow with a comeback on Jun. 3. He threw his first bullpen session since the injury two weeks ago by totaling 25 pitches. Woodruff progressed to a sim game and resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. If all goes well, he could possibly rejoin the Brewers this upcoming weekend for the first time since late 2023. Once back, Woodruff would slot into the second or third spot in Milwaukee's rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Porter Hodge, Cubs: Hodge (oblique, hip impingement) was activated off the IL Tuesday. He gave up eight runs (seven earned) with a 3:4 K:BB over three innings in four rehab outings at Triple-A Iowa, so the Cubs may ease him back into high-leverage situations. Ryan Pressly and Daniel Palencia have ably handled closing duties, meaning Hodge will likely remain in a setup role after he finds his form. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Michael Kopech, Dodgers: Kopech, who returned from the IL on Jun. 8, has pitched in eight games while not allowing a run across seven innings. He's produced five holds while averaging over a strikeout per inning, so he's a desirable asset in fantasy leagues that count holds. Kopech returned from right forearm inflammation and then a right shoulder impingement and was dominant at times last year after moving to the bullpen. The shorter stints served him well as he struck out 88 across 67.2 innings between the White Sox and Dodgers. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

CATCHER

Miguel Amaya, Cubs: Amaya was placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique injury on May 24 and started a hitting program last week. He began to throw on Jun. 15 and barring any setbacks should be close to starting a rehab assignment. Once back in action, Amaya should split time with Carson Kelly, though Reese McGuire has done well filling that spot to allow Chicago to slow play Amaya if necessary. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

James McCann, Diamondbacks: Arizona signed McCann to be a veteran presence behind the plate and share catching duties with Jose Herrera