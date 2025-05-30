Garrett Whitlock News: Fourth win in scoreless outing

Whitlock (4-0) earned the win Friday against Atlanta after allowing one hit and one walk in 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Although Whitlock remains without a single clean appearance out of the bullpen this season, he's now registered at least one punchout in each of his nine outings in May. The 28-year-old right-hander is an important multi-inning weapon for the Red Sox, although that hasn't translated to much fantasy appeal. Through 29.1 innings, Whitlock owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB with three holds and zero saves in four opportunities.