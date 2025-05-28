Hunter Renfroe News: Released by Kansas City
The Royals released Renfroe on Wednesday.
Renfroe went unclaimed off waivers after being DFA'd by Kansas City on Friday, and he'll now be pushed out of the organization. The 33-year-old outfielder is currently having the worst season of his career, slashing .182/.241/.242 across 108 plate appearances, and he's unlikely to attract more than a minor-league deal at this point.
Hunter Renfroe
Free Agent
