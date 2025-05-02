Hunter Renfroe News: Still out of lineup Friday

Renfroe is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Renfroe will come off the bench for the fourth time in the last five games and appears to be falling into a reserve role for the Royals. Drew Waters is making the start in right field and batting seventh against starter Dean Kremer. Renfroe is off to a miserable start at the plate this season, slashing .167/.243/.197 with no home runs, four RBI, and a 7:16 BB:K across 74 plate appearances.