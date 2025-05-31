Jose Fermin Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Fermin (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate Saturday.

Fermin landed on the 15-day injured list May 15 due to right elbow impingement. He was able to begin a throwing program last week, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, making an early-June activation off the IL in the cards. Fermin posted a 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 7.2 innings prior to his injury.