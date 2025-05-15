Jose Ferrer News: Collects first win

Ferrer (1-2) picked up the win Wednesday over the Mets, striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The southpaw became the pitcher of record when the Nationals rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to erase a 4-1 deficit. Ferrer has been prone to blowups this season, most recently surrendering five runs in one-third of an inning against the Guardians on May 6, but he continues to see high-leverage opportunities in a Washington bullpen that lacks better options. Through 22 innings this season, Ferrer carries a 6.95 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB with nine holds in 22 appearances.