Jose Ferrer News: No longer co-favorite for saves
Ferrer and Jorge Lopez are likely no longer the leading closer candidates for Washington after Kyle Finnegan re-signed Tuesday on a one-year, $6 million contract, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Finnegan recorded 38 saves as the Nationals closer last year but had a 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, leading to him being non-tendered in November. Ferrer had a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 32 innings last season and was named a candidate to close -- along with Lopez -- by manager Dave Martinez early in spring training. The return of Finnegan could push Ferrer and Lopez down the pecking order for saves.
