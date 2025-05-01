Justin Slaten News: Blows save, takes loss Thursday

Slaten (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 4-2 defeat to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts in one inning.

One game after giving up the game-ending run, albeit one that was unearned in extra innings in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, Slaten's showing Thursday was far less excusable. The right-hander gave up a go-ahead three-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the eighth inning, taking his first blown save of the season. Slaten now holds a 5.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings, and it wouldn't be surprising if he starts to lose some high-leverage work to Garrett Whitlock and Liam Hendriks in Boston's bullpen.