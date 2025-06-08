Menu
Keston Hiura News: Splitting time at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Hiura is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Hiura, who has gone 2-for-11 with a double and two runs in five games since being added to the big-league roster last weekend. Kyle Farmer is starting at first base Sunday, with he and Hiura each receiving four starts at the position in Colorado's past eight games.

Keston Hiura
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
