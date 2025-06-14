Menu
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Todd Zola 
Published on June 14, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It seems as if there are fewer teams with five games per week this season, so kudos to the schedule makers. The fantasy repercussion is tougher start/sit decisions as those on five contests are almost always off the table.

A dozen clubs are playing seven with the remaining 18 slated on six to make for a busy weekly total of 96.

The Yankees and Dodgers are home for seven and are among the highest scoring teams, so it's no surprise they're projected to tally the most runs. The Nationals play the Rockies at home for four. But since Colorado's pitchers are still subpar on the road, Washington's batters should also enjoy a productive week.

As regulars know by now, individual hitting projections will be posted around 2 AM EDT Monday morning.

Week of June 16-22

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6330611312379106105113959696
ATL61533999696100101105939393
BAL7160710598114979699108106106
BOS61506849182979286868585
CHC

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Bassitt R@Lauer L@Gausman R@Gomber L@Freeland L@Senzatela R
ATHMcCullers Jr. RGusto RValdez LGordon LBibee ROrtiz RCecconi R
ATL Peterson LBlackburn RHolmes R@Junk R@Perez R@Alcantara R
BAL@Pepiot R@Littell R@Bradley R@Rasmussen R@Fried L@Schmidt R@Warren R
BOS@Gilbert R@Woo R@Castillo R @Webb R@Roupp R@Ray L
CHC Patrick RMisiorowski RPeralta RKirby RHancock RGilbert R
CHW Liberatore LGray RFedde R@Francis R@Berrios R@Bassitt R
CIN Festa ROber RPaddack R@Pallante R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L
CLE @Ray L@Verlander R@Birdsong R@Springs L@Sears L@Ginn R
COL@Irvin R@Soroka R@Parker L@Williams RGallen RKelly RPfaadt R
DET Falter LHeaney LSkenes R@Baz R@Pepiot R@Littell R
HOU@Sears L@Ginn R@Spence R@Severino R@Kikuchi L@Soriano R@Hendricks R
KC @Leiter R@Corbin L@deGrom R@Pivetta R@Cease R@Vasquez R
LAA@Schmidt R@Warren R@Yarbrough L@Rodon LBrown RWalter LMcCullers Jr. R
LADCease RVasquez RKolek RBergert RGore LIrvin RSoroka R
MIAAbel RLuzardo LSuarez LSanchez LStrider RSale LHolmes R
MIL @Brown R@Taillon R@Imanaga L@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R@Festa R
MIN @Abbott L@Lodolo L@Martinez RQuintana LPriester RPatrick R
NYM @Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Elder R@Wheeler R@Abel R@Luzardo L
NYYSoriano RHendricks RKochanowicz RAnderson LPovich LEflin RKremer R
PHI@Alcantara R@Quantrill R@Cabrera R@Bellozo RMegill RCanning RPeterson L
PIT @Mize R@Skubal L@Montero REovaldi RMahle RLeiter R
SD@Sauer R@Casparius R@Wrobleski L@Yamamoto RLorenzen RCameron LBubic L
SEAGiolito RBuehler RCrochet L @Horton R@Boyd L@Rea R
SF Cecconi RAllen LWilliams RDobbins RBello RGiolito R
STL @Smith R@Burke R@Martin RSinger RMiley LAbbott L
TBEflin RKremer RMorton RSugano RFlaherty RGipson-Long RMize R
TEX Bubic LLugo RWacha R@Burrows R@Keller R@Falter L
TOR Pfaadt RRodriguez LNelson RHouser RCivale RSmith R
WSHFreeland LSenzatela RMarquez RDollander R@Kershaw L@May R@Casparius R

