It seems as if there are fewer teams with five games per week this season, so kudos to the schedule makers. The fantasy repercussion is tougher start/sit decisions as those on five contests are almost always off the table.

A dozen clubs are playing seven with the remaining 18 slated on six to make for a busy weekly total of 96.

The Yankees and Dodgers are home for seven and are among the highest scoring teams, so it's no surprise they're projected to tally the most runs. The Nationals play the Rockies at home for four. But since Colorado's pitchers are still subpar on the road, Washington's batters should also enjoy a productive week.

As regulars know by now, individual hitting projections will be posted around 2 AM EDT Monday morning.

Week of June 16-22

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index