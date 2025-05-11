Kris Bryant Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Rockies transferred Bryant (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Bryant's move to the 60-day IL comes just a few days after the Rockies announced that he underwent a successful ablation procedure to address his chronically bothersome back. The Rockies haven't offered up a timeline for the 33-year-old to resume baseball activities, but given the nature of his surgery as well as his placement on the 60-day IL, he'll most likely remain sidelined through the end of June, and potentially longer. Since signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies in March 2022, Bryant has now had nine separate stints on the IL and has slashed just .244/.324/.370 over 712 total plate appearances.