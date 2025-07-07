Wrigley Field is one of the top ballparks on every baseball fan's bucket list and one of the best parks to visit each summer. We set out to help our readers pick out the best seats for those hunting home run balls in the Friendly Confines. We'll cover the well-known sections in the outfield, primarily the bleacher seats, while also uncovering some more exclusive areas of the park such as The Yard, the right field patio and the Left Field Porch.

As for methodology, we pulled Statcast data from 2020 to 2024 to create the attached heat map of the most common long-ball landing spots. In total, 820 home runs were hit at Wrigley Field in the selected time frame.

Top Spots to Catch a Home Run at Wrigley Field

Left Field Porch: A Hidden Gem for Home Run Enthusiasts

The Left Field Porch checks in as the least common landing spot but still has a decent amount of action with 10.1 percent of home runs (83) hit in this section during our sample. Those numbers make sense considering the location of the Left Field Porch, which is behind the bleachers in sections 504, 505 and 506. That's located in the power alley of Wrigley Field for right-handed hitters and likely requires a ball be in flight for at least 400 feet, and probably more. Tickets are unavailable on traditional sites, so this appears to be a coveted private area that will be difficult for the general public to obtain. That's not a huge loss for those prioritizing a home run ball as a souvenir.

Ian Happ crushes his 160th home run as a Cub! He ties Kris Bryant for 15th all-time on the Cubs' home run list 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8xicXc7e1X — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 21, 2025

Right Field Patio: Combining Luxury and Home Run Potential

The Right Field Patio is another relatively exclusive seating area in the park. These are situated down the right field line and are split into three separate "Budweiser Patios." Each patio seats eight and includes a food and beverage package that starts at $2,792. For those looking for a different type of experience at Wrigley Field while combining some luxury with a chance for a home run ball, the Right Field Patio is an option. Just over 15 percent of the home runs in our sample (124 total) landed in this part of the park.

The Yard/Center Field Bleachers

As the name suggests, this section covers the limited portion of seating available in straightaway center field situated directly under the iconic Wrigley Field scoreboard. The number of home runs landing in this area jumps higher than both the Left Field Porch and Right Field Patio and sees a fairly significant 19.9 percent of the home runs in our sample (163 total). While the sections have the benefit of drawing home runs from hitters of both handedness, it also requires very deep home runs as the center field wall sits at 399 feet and with these seats well beyond the wall itself.

"The Yard" is a pricy option, with tickets starting at $175 but often ranging upward from there. There is some included value, as the tickets come with unlimited beverages of all varieties and a meal. While that sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon, it isn't necessarily the best way to grab a home run ball.

The Center Field Bleachers fall into the same flat price of left or right field bleacher seats (more on that soon) but are even further beyond the wall than "The Yard", meaning home runs aren't particularly likely to end up in that area.

Left and Right Field Bleachers

The Budweiser Bleacher seats span nearly the entirety of the outfield, beginning with section 501 in left field all the way to section 515 in right field. The Left Field Bleachers are the slightly more likely landing spot at 29.7 percent (244 HRs), but the Right Field Bleachers still check in at a solid 25.1 percent (206 HRs). All told, 54.8 percent of all home runs in our sample landed in the left and right field bleachers. As was noted, pricing is flat for any of the standard outfielder bleacher seats and looks to be dynamic based on how far into the future the game is when tickets are bought and the day of the week/opponent the game falls on. Even at their priciest, these are the best value seats that we've covered in this article.

Why Left and Right Field Bleachers Are a Home Run Fan's Dream

It may not be the most glamorous, but the data is clear. For those going to Wrigley Field in search of a home run ball, the left and right field bleachers are the place to be. Even better, the price is right, as the Cubs have made the remaining portions of outfield seating specialized sections that come with an increased price tag.