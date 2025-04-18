Manuel Margot Injury: Resumes running

Margot (knee) participated in sprint drills Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Margot was diagnosed with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee last week, which caused him to be placed on the 10-day injured list April 8. He appears to be making progress in his recovery, but he may need a rehab assignment before being activated from the IL. Prior to his injury, Margot went 6-for-20 with one run scored and three RBI.