Manuel Margot News: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A

The Tigers reinstated Margot (knee) from the injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Toledo.

Margot has been out since mid-April due to a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. He began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on April 29, and has gone 4-for-16 with an RBI and a run scored in five games. Now fully healthy, he'll remain in the Tigers' farm system but lose his spot on the 40-man roster.