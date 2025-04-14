Fantasy Baseball
Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna Injury: Nursing minor leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Ozuna is not in Monday's lineup versus the Blue Jays due to a minor leg injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Snitker is not concerned about Ozuna's injury lingering, but it's enough to keep the designated hitter out of the lineup Monday for the first time this season. Bryan De La Cruz will be the DH and bat fifth for Atlanta in the series opener.

Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves
