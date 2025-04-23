Mason Miller News: Nails down seventh save

Miller collected the save in Wednesday's win over the Rangers after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three.

The hard-throwing right-hander overwhelmed the first two batters he faced, retiring them on just seven pitches, but a slumping Joc Pederson did tag him for a double Wednesday. Miller has still been spectacular to open the season, producing a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB across his first seven frames. Miller has also gone a perfect 7-for-7 on save opportunities, giving him a strong grip on the closer's role for the Athletics.