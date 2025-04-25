Fantasy Baseball
Nick Senzel headshot

Nick Senzel News: Inks minors deal with LAD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Senzel signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Senzel began the season in the Mexican League, where he went 13-for-22 with three homers and 10 RBI across six games. Now back in affiliated ball, the 29-year-old utility man will presumably begin his tenure at Triple-A Oklahoma City, though he could earn a spot on the Dodgers' bench if his hot hitting continues.

Nick Senzel
Los Angeles Dodgers
