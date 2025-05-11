Oswald Peraza News: Swats homer Saturday

Peraza went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Peraza started at third base and belted a two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning to give the Yankees a short-lived lead. He moved over to second base in the sixth frame and was then pinch-hit for in the eighth despite the earlier long ball. Peraza hasn't been able to do much in his limited playing time this season, slashing .205/.271/.386 with two homers and seven RBI over 48 plate appearances. Saturday marked his lone start in the Yankees' past four games.