Otto Kemp headshot

Otto Kemp News: Gets first big-league call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

The Phillies recalled Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kemp has impressed at the Triple-A level this season, slashing .313/.416/.594 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles, 55 RBI, 49 runs and 11 stolen bases over 58 games. His versatility is also an asset, as Kemp has has logged time at both corner-infield positions as well as at second base and in left field in the minors this season. His promotion comes as a corresponding move to Bryce Harper (wrist) landing on the injured list Saturday.

Otto Kemp
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
