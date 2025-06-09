Sean Bouchard News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Bouchard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Bouchard spent two days back in the majors and received one plate appearance in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Mets. In 73 trips to the plate with Colorado this season, Bouchard is slashing .167/.247/.242 with one home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored and one stolen base. He'll try to find his swing in Albuquerque.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now