Sean Bouchard News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Bouchard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Bouchard spent two days back in the majors and received one plate appearance in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Mets. In 73 trips to the plate with Colorado this season, Bouchard is slashing .167/.247/.242 with one home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored and one stolen base. He'll try to find his swing in Albuquerque.