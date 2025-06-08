This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Mick Abel, Phillies: Abel was profiled three weeks ago and gets another mention as he made his second MLB start this past week. He looks all but certain to receive to continue with Aaron Nola (ankle) yet to go on a minor-league rehab assignment. Abel's prospect status had waned, yet he posted a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB in 41.1 innings over his last seven starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to his first call up after a 6.46/1.81/117:78 through 108.2 frames last season. The big key has been his decline in walk rate, which had previously been a issue. Abel has only surrendered one run alongside a promising 11:0 K:BB from his first 11.1 ML innings in the majors and should stick in the rotation until Nola returns. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from initial)

Ryan Bergert, Padres: Bergert was promoted and started Tuesday where he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings. He also delivered four scoreless frames across four relief appearances with the Padres earlier this season. Bergert, who was unscored upon during his last three starts for Triple-A El Paso, has a chance to work in the rotation - and will be receiving at least one more opportunity there - until one of Yu Darvish (elbow) or Michael King (shoulder) gets healthy enough to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals: McGreevy was promoted to start on Sunday, his second in the bigs this season. He was effective in his other outing on May 4 where he tossed 5.2 scoreless frames with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit against the Mets. McGreevy has also fared well with Triple-A Memphis with a 2.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 55 innings. Manager Oli Marmol indicated that McGreevy's spot with the parent club won't be a one-off this time around, which could mean St. Louis deploys a six-man rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Wade Miley, Reds: Miley, who opted out of his minor-league deal with the Reds on Jun. 1, signed a major-league deal with the team the next day. After making three rehab starts with High-A Dayton, Miley returned from the Triple-A IL on May 15 and registered a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings. Miley was promoted and allowed four runs through two innings on Wednesday. He only made two starts for the Brewers in 2024 before suffering an elbow injury, for which he underwent a hybrid surgery (an alternative to Tommy John) and missed the rest of the campaign. When healthy, Miley has been effective - though his last full season was 2019. Now active, he could slot into the back end of the Cincy rotation - yet may be used as a bulk reliever. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson seamlessly stepped into the Arizona rotation replacing Eduardo Rodriguez, and now moves into Corbin Burnes' (TJS) spot. E-Rod threw 4.2 innings and 55 pitches in a simulated game at the Arizona Complex League and was activated to start Friday. Nelson threw four innings out of the bullpen Tuesday and now fills a need with Burnes out for the season. We'll need to wait and see if the seven runs he conceded on Saturday changes the team's thinking. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same bid as prior now that he is starting)

Andrew Painter, Phillies: Manager Rob Thomson recently indicated it's unlikely Painter will make his ML debut prior to the All-Star break. After Tommy John surgery in July of 2023, he'll have his workload managed just before his call-up to maximize MLB impact. Painter's last four starts have been at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he's posted a 2.65 ERA and 20:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He also showed his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches, with his four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. Painter will slot into the Philly rotation once promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same stash candidate bid)

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan, recovering from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, kicked off his rehab assignment May 26 at the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City following two scoreless innings during that first appearance. Sheehan went 39 pitches on Jun. 1 and will likely need at least two more rehab starts to get fully stretched back out for a starting role. If he excels in his subsequent outings, he could garner consideration for a place in the Dodgers' six-man rotation once activated from the 60-day IL. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Michael Soroka, Nationals: Soroka enjoyed his best outing of the year on Friday as he notched the win scattering two hits and a walk through six scoreless innings while striking out seven. The quality performance was his second of the season, but both came in his last three trips to the mound - a stretch in which he's posted a 3.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB from 17.1 innings. Soroka suffered a biceps strain in his first start on Mar. 31 that sidelined him five weeks, yet is fully healthy and locked into the Nationals rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

RELIEF PITCHER

Sean Hjelle, Giants: Hjelle was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday after Jordan Hicks (toe) was placed on the 15-day IL. The right-hander had recorded a 2.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB across 30.1 innings in 18 appearances before being recalled. Hjelle will be deployed as a bulk reliever, a role he filled last season with a 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts in 80.2 frames. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Pierce Johnson/Dylan Lee, Braves: Raisel Iglesias is struggling, leaving a hole at the back end of the Atlanta bullpen. Craig Kimbrel was promoted Friday and looked to be next in line, but was DFA'd after an inning Friday. Johnson and Lee could be ready if a change is made. The former may be the favorite for the role, yet he's had issues of late with a 8.10 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings with three losses and a blown save through eight appearances. Lee, a lefty, is having another solid campaign with a 2.25 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 27:8 K:BB. Johnson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Lee - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Michael Kopech/Kirby Yates, Dodgers: Tanner Scott has scuffled a bit, but made back-to-back scoreless outings to notch a win and a save. Those efforts likely solidify his hold on the closer job, for now. If Scott falters again, Kopech and Yates - both of whom were activated off the IL Saturday - are ready to pounce. Kopech was dominant at times last year after moving to the bullpen. The shorter stints served him well as he struck out 88 across 67.2 innings between the White Sox and Dodgers while seeing save chances for both clubs. He recovered first from right forearm inflammation and then right shoulder impingement before completing a short rehab stint. Yates, out since mid-May with a right hamstring strain, skipped a rehab assignment and rejoined the Dodgers' bullpen the same day. Both Kopech and Yates provide LA live arms who can close. Both - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Randy Rodriguez, Giants: Rodriguez is having a marvelous season for the Giants. He registered his first save on Wednesday to go with seven holds, a 0.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and spectacular 41:3 K:BB. Manager Bob Melvin is using Rodriguez in higher-leverage situations of late to join Ryan Walker and Camilo Doval at the back end of the SF bullpen. Doval is the new/old closer, though Rodriguez is in line to rack up additional holds and the occasional save based on usage opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Braxton Fulford, Rockies: Fulford took over as Hunter Goodman's backup behind the plate Friday following the release of Jacob Stallings. He made his MLB debut earlier this season, going 1-for-8 with a homer over four games. However, he slashed .314/.393/.608 with six home runs and 21 runs driven in over 117 plate appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Aramis Garcia/Jose Herrera, Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno took a wild pitch off his right hand Friday. Initial X-rays were negative, but he was out of Saturday's lineup. Garcia, who produced a .273/.417/.582 line with 10 homers and 20 RBI through 139 Triple-A plate appearances, was brought up to provide some depth behind the plate. If Moreno goes on the IL, Garcia will back up Herrera after he becomes the primary catcher. Garcia - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Herrera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Liam Hicks, Marlins: Hicks is getting regular playing at first against righties following Miami recently waiving Matt Mervis. He's slashing .283/.357/.485 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 114 plate appearances overall. Hicks was acquired by Detroit from the Rangers at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Carson Kelly to Texas, and then snagged by the Marlins during this offseason's Rule 5 draft. He's shown that transaction was smart based on his play to date and will need to remain in the Majors all season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if not rostered)

Brett Sullivan, Pirates: Sullivan was promoted on Saturday with Endy Rodriguez (elbow) placed on the IL. With Rodriguez out and Joey Bart still in concussion protocols, Sullivan will operate as the Pirates' backup catcher behind Henry Davis. He was acquired in April from the Padres and went .211/.350/.324 with two steals, one homer and 10 RBI across 76 plate appearances at Indianapolis. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Bryce Eldridge, Giants: Eldridge stormed through four minor-league levels during 2024 in his first full pro season where he slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs. He made his season debut at Double-A Richmond in late April after recovering from a left wrist injury suffered early in spring training. The 2023 first-round selection produced a .280/.350/.512 line with seven homers through 34 games to earn a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento. Eldridge then blasted a grand slam in his second game at the new level and could be up with the parent club around the All-Star break. He needs to improve against southpaws - which is expected to happen - yet destroys righties. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early stash bid)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Encarnacion-Strand was placed on the IL Apr. 17 due to lower-back inflammation and was activated Friday after completing his rehab assignment which spanned from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Louisville. He slashed .158/.183/.298 with two homers from 60 rehab plate appearances as Cincinnati's primary first baseman before getting injured. However, he went 12-for-37 (.324) while going deep twice over 10 games with Louisville during his rehab stint. CES carried that hot bat to the Majors by going 5-for-10 with two home runs and five RBI across the Reds' two wins over the Diamondbacks Friday and Saturday. With Spencer Steer having since settled in at first the past month and having picked up the pace somewhat at the plate following a slow start, Encarnacion-Strand may not have an everyday spot in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped injury return bid)

Dominic Smith, Giants: Smith opted out of his minor-league deal and inked a one-year ML contract with the Giants this past week. He recorded a .255 average with eight homers, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and four steals over 165 at-bats with Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre prior to opting out. Smith could receive regular starts at first against right-handed pitching for a club that's been starved for production at the position, at least until Bryce Eldridge is promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (short-term value)

SECOND BASE

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzalez was mentioned last week and is back here as he was activated off the IL Tuesday. He fractured his left ankle on Opening Day and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis at the end of May. Gonzalez's return was slowed by a hand injury after being hit by a pitch, but was quickly deemed ready to come back. His fantasy appeal is limited due to a relative lack of speed and power, centered largely on a decent batting average and some counting stats. Now active, Gonzalez should move back in as the Bucs' starting second sacker. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio also gets a repeat as he was promoted Tuesday with Mark Vientos (hamstring) going on the IL. His recovery from ACL surgery had taken a bit longer than expected partially due to a clean-up procedure on his knee last August, yet he earned the roster spot sooner than expected due to the injury. Mauricio had been raking at Triple-A Syracuse going 17-for-33 (.515) with three home runs and four stolen bases. The switch-hitter had yet to play more than two straight games and will be eased into playing time with most of his action coming at the hot corner, though he could also play second. During Mauricio's last full minor-league season in 2023, he slashed .292/.346/.506 through 116 games for Syracuse with 23 homers and 24 steals. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid)

Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Tawa is possibly in line at first base versus lefties if Josh Naylor's shoulder injury sidelines him. Normally a second baseman, he played his second game at first on Thursday where Naylor went out, then got the starting nod Friday. Pavin Smith should start against righties with Tawa likely working against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Jeimer Candelario, Reds: Candelario, out since late April due to a lumbar spine strain, began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League Monday. He's already moved up to Triple-A Louisville and should soon be activated. Prior to getting hurt, Candelario played himself out of an everyday role by only slashing .113/.198/.213 through 91 plate appearances. Despite that, a starting spot at third could be waiting until Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to come off the IL. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (injury return bid)

Brady House, Nationals: House receives another mention here as the 2021 first-rounder may soon be promoted. After launching another long ball on Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, he's slashing .325/.367/.651 over his last 20 games with seven homers and 18 RBI while decreasing his strikeout rate from 27.8 to 21.1. The Nationals have received little production from third base, which would allow House to play almost daily. James Wood was called up on a Jul. 1 - could House be next? 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped stash bid)

Otto Kemp, Phillies: Kemp was brought up Saturday with Bryce Harper (wrist) now on the IL. He impressed at Triple-A Lehigh Valley by slashing .313/.416/.594 with 14 home runs, 19 doubles, 55 RBI, 49 runs and 11 steals. Kemp's versatility remains an asset having logged time at both corner-infield positions as well as at second and in left field this season. He could get time at the hot corner if Alec Bohm moves to first with Harper out, though Edmundo Sosa might see most of the time at third. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SHORTSTOP

Ryan Ritter, Rockies: Ritter was summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday with the Rockies placing starting shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the 10-day IL. He slashed .305/.413/.635 with 16 homers in 245 plate appearances. Ritter started on Friday and could get some run at the position while Tovar is sidelined, but Orlando Arcia and Kyle Farmer will also work there. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Sean Bouchard, Rockies: Bouchard was called up Saturday with Mickey Moniak on the bereavement list, where he'll be required to miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven. Bouchard made the Rockies' Opening Day roster, but was demoted after a disappointing .169/.250/.246 line across 72 plate appearances. He regained his form in Albuquerque at .268/.388/.423 with two home runs and six RBI from 85 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion (left hand fracture) was profiled the last few weeks and is covered again as he was activated and promoted Monday. He began his rehab assignment May 10 at Triple-A Sacramento, but was shut down after two games after experiencing some soreness in his surgically repaired left hand. Encarnacion restarted there on May 27 and went five outings before being activated. He underwent surgery in late March and appeared on track for activation from the 60-day IL when first eligible before the setback. The 27-year-old offers significant power with poor plate discipline and appeared slated to be the Giants' primary DH, though signs point to him slotting in left and right field as well as first and DH. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same injury return bid)

Daniel Johnson, Giants: Johnson was promoted Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento after slashing .272/.312/.534 with six homers in 26 contests. He joined the organization in May from Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League, where he went 15-for-35 with five home runs across 10 games. Johnson is getting semi-consistent time in right at the expense of the slumping Mike Yastrzemski while also appearing in center. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith got off a blazing hot start before slumping. Despite that, he's still consistently playing. If Josh Naylor (shoulder) remains sidelined, Smith should continue at first and DH. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: Rostered

