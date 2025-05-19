Shelby Miller News: Secures save with final out

Miller retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Monday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Ryan Thompson was initially tabbed with the ninth inning with Arizona ahead by six runs. He nearly made a mess of it, leaving two runners on with two outs, but Miller stepped in and got Hyeseong Kim on a groundout to end the threat. Miller has recorded saves in his last four outings, allowing one run with a 3:3 K:BB over 3.1 innings in that span. Overall, he's at a 1.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB with five saves and six holds through 20 innings. He appears to be the best bet as a fill-in closer while the Diamondbacks wait for Justin Martinez (shoulder) to be ready for action again. Martinez is expected back for this weekend's series in St. Louis, at which point Miller may end up back in a setup role.