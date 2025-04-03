Tony Gonsolin Injury: Throws 30 pitches in rehab start

Gonsolin (back) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing two walks while striking out one batter.

Gonsolin's control wasn't great in the outing -- he threw only 15 of his 30 pitches for strikes -- but otherwise the right-hander had a smooth return to game action. Gonsolin had his spring cut short due to a back injury he suffered while lifting weights, and he's currently on the major-league 15-day IL. He could be ready to return to the big club in mid-to-late April, though it's not clear what his role will be given that the Dodgers currently have five healthy starters while in the midst of an 8-0 beginning to the campaign.