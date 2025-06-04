Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 4

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 4, 2025
This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

Potential rain delay in Royals at Cardinals and Diamondbacks at Braves. Proceed accordingly!

Tonight's 10-game slate only features three starters priced $9k or higher, with the two highest priced options both being pitchers we've highlighted in Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta. The latter has the matchup advantage against the Giants, who haven't scored five runs in a game since May 16. Sale can't be ignored with his high strikeout rate, and since holding Arizona to one run in April, has put up 22+ DK points in 5-of-6 starts.

We also went ahead and starred Shane Baz and Cade Povich in our optimizer. Povich's $1,900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary makes him intriguing as a value option, while Baz gets a Rangers offense that is bottom five in runs scored and have a sub .300 OBP. We can safely stay away from the White Sox, who are going the opener/bulk relief route, and we're projecting Jeffrey Springs to go for the Athletics although they've yet to officially announce a starter. Note that Luis L. Ortiz also ranks well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Chris Sale12217
Nick Pivetta2136
Shane Baz315125
Noah Cameron461516
Clarke Schmidt59711
Zebby Matthews63113
Sawyer Gipson-Long7N/AN/A4
Jose Berrios8121014
Cade Povich91383
Merrill Kelly10599
Luis L. Ortiz11858
Kyle Harrison127419
Tony Gonsolin1317615
Jeffrey Springs14141310
Mick Abel15N/AN/A20
Emerson Hancock1616161
Griffin Canning17101112
Miles Mikolas1841718
Kumar Rocker1911147
Jared Shuster/Mike Vasil20N/AN/A2

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Twins6.610High
Yankees6.06Medium
Dodgers6.03High
Tigers5.32High
Phillies4.84High
Rays4.87Low
Braves4.88Medium
Cardinals4.71Low
Blue Jays4.612Medium
Mets4.515High
Mariners4.517Medium
Orioles4.511Medium
Royals4.29Medium
Rangers4.020Low
Athletics3.85High
Padres3.713Medium
Giants3.616Low
Guardians3.418Medium
White Sox3.119Low
Diamondbacks3.114Low

My primary team stack targets

Twins vs. LHP Springs (5.02 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Ryan Jeffers, Ty France, Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

Mariners vs. LHP Povich (5.29 ERA, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Dylan Moore, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford

Tigers vs. LHP Shuster (6.14 ERA, 1.77 WHIP). Key pieces: Jake Rogers, Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres, Andy Ibanez, Riley Greene

Mets vs. RHP Gonsolin (6.01 FIP, 2.3 HR/9). Key pieces: Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Tyrone Taylor

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

