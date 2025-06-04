This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Potential rain delay in Royals at Cardinals and Diamondbacks at Braves. Proceed accordingly!

Tonight's 10-game slate only features three starters priced $9k or higher, with the two highest priced options both being pitchers we've highlighted in Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta. The latter has the matchup advantage against the Giants, who haven't scored five runs in a game since May 16. Sale can't be ignored with his high strikeout rate, and since holding Arizona to one run in April, has put up 22+ DK points in 5-of-6 starts.

We also went ahead and starred Shane Baz and Cade Povich in our optimizer. Povich's $1,900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary makes him intriguing as a value option, while Baz gets a Rangers offense that is bottom five in runs scored and have a sub .300 OBP. We can safely stay away from the White Sox, who are going the opener/bulk relief route, and we're projecting Jeffrey Springs to go for the Athletics although they've yet to officially announce a starter. Note that Luis L. Ortiz also ranks well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key