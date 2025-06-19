This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Speaking of fantasy (that's what we're all here for, right?), here's a few players that you might be able to steal without having to make a trade.

If I had a nickel for every time this year that an American sports team traded away its franchise player to a team based in California in exchange for a proverbial bag of chips, I would have two nickels... which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right? Of course, I'm referring to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks' decision to move Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the trade the Red Sox made over the weekend that sent Rafael Devers to the Giants. I know Devers has given Boston's front office a few headaches over the past few months, but in my experience, the best way to get rid of a headache is Advil, not a fringe MLB starter, an injured swingman and a pair of lower-level prospects. That kind of return for a multi-time All-Star would almost certainly get vetoed immediately if it were made in a fantasy league, and I've seen some awful trades get upheld.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

If I had a nickel for every time this year that an American sports team traded away its franchise player to a team based in California in exchange for a proverbial bag of chips, I would have two nickels... which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right? Of course, I'm referring to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks' decision to move Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the trade the Red Sox made over the weekend that sent Rafael Devers to the Giants. I know Devers has given Boston's front office a few headaches over the past few months, but in my experience, the best way to get rid of a headache is Advil, not a fringe MLB starter, an injured swingman and a pair of lower-level prospects. That kind of return for a multi-time All-Star would almost certainly get vetoed immediately if it were made in a fantasy league, and I've seen some awful trades get upheld.

Speaking of fantasy (that's what we're all here for, right?), here's a few players that you might be able to steal without having to make a trade.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Quinn Priester, Milwaukee Brewers (39%)

It's starting to feel like a weekly tradition to include a Brewers pitcher in these articles, and Priester has certainly been worthy of a mention lately. Over his last eight appearances, the 25-year-old righty has turned in a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 44.1 innings, and he's picked up a win in each of his last four. He isn't the most reliable source for strikeouts, but as long as he continues to induce grounders consistently while having an elite defense behind him, positive results should follow. FAAB: $2

Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers (15%)

Although he only lasted four innings, Sheehan looked good Wednesday in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out six batters. His place in the Dodgers rotation will likely be in jeopardy once players like Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) and Tony Gonsolin (elbow) begin returning from the IL, but for now, I like him as a high-strikeout streaming option – especially with his next start due to come against the Rockies. FAAB: $1

Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks (11%)

It's safe to say Rodriguez hasn't quite been what the D-backs were hoping for when they signed him to a four-year deal in 2024, but he's begun to show positive signs recently. In three starts since coming off the injured list June 6, the veteran lefty has allowed only five earned runs while striking out 12 batters in 16 innings, dropping his season ERA from 7.05 to 5.93. He's also tentatively lined up to face the White Sox and Marlins during his next two outings, which only elevates his odds of extending his hot streak another week or two. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Shelby Miller, Arizona Diamondbacks (36%)

Last week, I said Miller's fantasy value is dependent on how long fellow reliever Justin Martinez will be out with an elbow injury. Since then, the Diamondbacks have announced that Martinez will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, leaving Miller as the primary closer in Arizona for the remainder of the season. Although he blew a save Tuesday, the 34-year-old still owns an admirable 2.17 ERA on the year and is worth picking up wherever you can. FAAB: $7

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds (42%)

Although Stephenson went 0-for-3 on Tuesday to end his six-game hitting streak, he has still managed to get on base in 11 consecutive contests, during which he's gone 14-for-46 (.304) with two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. A lot of his offensive success has to do with the fact that he's making a lot more hard contact with the ball this season compared to previous years, which will naturally lead to more base hits. He's not immune to sitting on the bench once in a while to give Jose Trevino a start behind the plate, but Stephenson's recent production has been enough to outweigh an occasional off day. FAAB: $3

First Baseman

Gavin Sheets, San Diego Padres (30%)

Sheets' hitting streak is up to nine games now, during which he's gone 12-for-32 (.375) with one long ball, four RBI and four runs scored. His .801 OPS for the season is a significant step up from the .680 he turned in during his four-year tenure with the White Sox, and his 12 homers put him just three shy of his career high with more than half the year left to play. The 29-year-old has also begun batting fourth regularly in San Diego's lineup, and it's hard not to love the RBI potential that comes from hitting behind Fernando Tatis, Luis Arraez and Manny Machado. FAAB: $5

Michael Toglia, Colorado Rockies (20%)

After starting the season with a .197 average and .615 OPS, Toglia was sent down to Triple-A for a couple of weeks to work on his swing. He went 12-for-44 (.273) with three homers during his time in the minors and has stayed hot since returning to Colorado on Monday, swatting three home runs and two additional hits in his first three games back. His plate discipline remains an issue, as he carries a 38.2 percent strikeout rate on the year, though that may become less of a deterrent if he continues making consistent contact with the ball. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins (15%)

You have to go all the way back to May 27 to find the last time Lee finished a game without recording a hit. In the 18 games he's played since then, the 24-year-old switch-hitter has slashed .348/.368/.515 with three homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored, elevating his average from .230 to .269. He doesn't seem to be at risk of losing reps anytime soon with Royce Lewis (hamstring) back on the IL, and an effort from the Twins to use Willi Castro in the outfield more often keeps the possibility of regular starts for Lee alive whenever Lewis is activated. FAAB: $4

Third Baseman

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies (34%)

With McMahon having an .970 OPS at home but a .577 OPS on the road, it's been hard to trust him to perform for anymore than a week at a time this season. However, he began to break away from the trend this past week, going 6-for-21 (.286) with three home runs and five total RBI during a six-game road trip against Atlanta and Washington. If you include Colorado's most recent home stand, McMahon is slashing .333/.435/.795 over his last 46 plate appearances, giving the veteran third baseman tons of momentum entering a stretch that will see the Rox play 12 of their next 15 games in Denver. FAAB: $3

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays (18%)

Clement earned a nod on this list about a month ago after turning in an eight-game hitting streak, so it seems appropriate that he gets another mention now that he's hit safely in nine straight games. The 29-year-old is batting .410 during his latest streak, but his hot hitting can be tracked all the way back into late May, as he's slashing an incredible .411/.419/.658 with three home runs, seven RBI and 14 runs over his last 18 games (74 plate appearances). Now cemented as an everyday starter and eligible for three different positions, Clement is a great place to look if your team is specifically struggling in the hitting category. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners (26%)

Crawford has boasted one of the hottest bats in baseball over the past few weeks, as he's slashed a remarkable .419/.538/.597 over his last 17 games while slugging two homers, driving in nine runs and scoring seven himself. The 30-year-old's hot stretch has given him a .294 batting average and .824 OPS, which would both be career-best marks if the season were to end today. Thankfully, it doesn't, so you still have plenty of time to reap the benefits that will come with picking him up. FAAB: $3

Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers (32%)

Baez's tremendous bounce-back campaign seemed to be slowing down a bit at the beginning of the month. But after going 10-for-22 (.455) with three homers and seven total runs scored over his last six games, the 32-year-old is back to looking like his new self (or old self, depending on how far back you go). The recent returns of Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez have allowed Baez to resume playing in the infield, though his fantasy eligibility as an outfielder will stay with him all season. FAAB: $2

Outfielder

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (47%)

After missing the first two and a half months of the year due to severe tendinitis in both of his elbows, Stanton is officially back in action as the Yankees' primary designated hitter. By now, we should all know exactly what the 35-year-old veteran brings to the table: a lot of home runs and a lot of strikeouts. It remains to be seen how often he'll play while New York tries to manage his elbows and keep playing time open for guys like Ben Rice and Jasson Dominguez, but Stanton will be in a prime position to have a significant impact on the Yankees' offense while batting cleanup behind Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. FAAB: $6

Wenceel Perez, Detroit Tigers (4%)

Usually, it takes most players a little while to adjust to MLB pitching whenever they spend the first two months of the season recovering from an injury. Perez, however, seems determined to prove he's not like most players. The 25-year-old hit the ground running immediately after returning from the injured list in late May and currently owns a .316/.355/.702 slash line alongside five homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a steal through 18 games. It's hard to think he'll keep at this pace after turning in a .683 OPS in 112 games last season, but it's also hard to see him slowing down anytime soon. FAAB: $4

Cam Smith, Houston Astros (26%)

After remaining relatively quiet through the first two months of his MLB career, Smith has broken out in a big way to the tune of a .400/.429/.675 slash line over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old rookie has also mashed two long balls and driven in nine RBI while scoring nine runs in that time. Despite his recent stretch, Smith remains stuck in the bottom half of Houston's batting order, though that may change if his bat remains on fire for a bit longer. FAAB: $3

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!