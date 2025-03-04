Vinny Capra News: Socks fourth spring homer

Capra went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and a stolen base in Monday's exhibition contest.

Few players have been as hot this spring as Capra, who is now up to four homers and two steals despite getting just 17 at-bats. The journeyman has appeared in just 20 big-league games and figures to open the regular season with Triple-A Nashville, but he does occupy a spot on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, so he remains in the mix for the time being.