Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Todd Zola 
Published on June 21, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Six teams play seven games with the remaining 24 taking the field six times. No one will be home for all seven, though the Cubs and Mariners will be on the road for a full workload. The former also lead the league in scoring and are set up for another productive week while facing some second-tier pitching.

Week of June 23 - 29

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615331089911310610797999999
2ATL7253499979310298123116114115
3BAL6156012785971009789989394
4BOS6243311310886104101113999798
5CHC734079510010810099137116116116
6CHW624601331179199103102999999
7CIN633601301261059610086979898
8CLE62460109

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Smith R@Burke R@Alexander L Perez RAlcantara RQuantrill R
ATH @Skubal L@Olson R@Flaherty R@Schmidt R@Warren R@Yarbrough L
ATL@Blackburn R@Montas R@Holmes R@Canning RAbel RLuzardo LSuarez L
BALCorbin LEovaldi RdeGrom R Pepiot RLittell RBradley R
BOS@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L@Kikuchi L Berrios RBassitt RScherzer R
CHC@Liberatore L@McGreevy R@Fedde R@Pallante R@Walter L@Gusto R@Valdez L
CHWRodriguez LNelson RGallen R Roupp RRay LVerlander R
CINYarbrough LRodon LFried L Cease RVasquez RKolek R
CLE Scherzer RGausman RLauer LGray RMikolas RLiberatore L
COL Wrobleski LYamamoto RKershaw L@Quintana L@Priester R@Patrick R
DET Severino RLopez LSprings LFesta ROber RPaddack R
HOU Suarez LSanchez LWheeler RHorton RRea RTaillon R
KC Bradley RRasmussen RBaz RMay RCasparius RWrobleski L
LAABuehler RCrochet LDobbins R Irvin RSoroka RParker L
LAD @Marquez R@Dollander R@Gomber L@Cameron L@Lugo R@Bubic L
MIA @Verlander R@Webb R@Birdsong R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L
MILMlodzinski RHeaney LSkenes R Freeland LSenzatela RMarquez R
MINWoo RCastillo RKirby RHancock R@Gipson-Long R@Mize R@Skubal L
NYMSchwellenbach RStrider RFuentes RHolmes R@Burrows R@Keller R@Falter L
NYY@Lodolo L@Martinez R@Singer R Spence RSears LSeverino R
PHI @Valdez L@Gordon L@Brown R@Elder R@Schwellenbach R@Strider R
PIT@Patrick R@Peralta R@Misiorowski R Peterson LBlackburn RMontas R
SDParker LWilliams RGore L @Petty R@Abbott L@Lodolo L
SEA@Ober R@Paddack R@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R@Rocker R@Leiter R@Corbin L
SF Quantrill RCabrera RJunk R@Civale R@Houser R@Smith R
STLBrown RTaillon RBoyd LImanaga L@Ortiz R@Cecconi R@Allen L
TB @Bubic L@Wacha R@Lorenzen R@Eflin R@Kremer R@Rogers L
TEX@Rogers L@Morton R@Sugano R Gilbert RWoo RCastillo R
TOR @Allen L@Williams R@Bibee R@Bello R@Giolito R@Buehler R
WSH@Kolek R@Bergert R@Pivetta R @Soriano R@Hendricks R@Kochanowicz R

