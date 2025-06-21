This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Six teams play seven games with the remaining 24 taking the field six times. No one will be home for all seven, though the Cubs and Mariners will be on the road for a full workload. The former also lead the league in scoring and are set up for another productive week while facing some second-tier pitching.

Please check back Sunday night when the individual hitter rankings will magically appear.

Week of June 23 - 29

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index