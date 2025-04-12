Will Benson News: Back to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Benson to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Benson was recalled by the Reds on Tuesday and started in left field against the Giants on Wednesday, when he struck out in all four at-bats. Benson will return to Triple-A as Cincinnati activates Andrew Abbott (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now