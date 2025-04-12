Fantasy Baseball
Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

The Reds optioned Benson to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Benson was recalled by the Reds on Tuesday and started in left field against the Giants on Wednesday, when he struck out in all four at-bats. Benson will return to Triple-A as Cincinnati activates Andrew Abbott (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
