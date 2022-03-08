Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings six games to the table in the NBA. The Nets will have both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for their matchup against the Hornets in Charlotte, and it's an important game given that both teams are tied for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Warriors, who just rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Monday, should have all three players back at their disposal for their battle with the Clippers, who have maintained a winning record despite not having Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee).

Another one of the more intriguing matchups of the night features the Grizzlies hosting the Pelicans, two teams that can both score in bunches.

Let's try to make sense of things and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Ja Morant, MEM vs. NO ($45): The Grizzlies are coming off of shocking 11-point loss to the Rockets in Houston. While Morant scored 22 points in the game, he mostly struggled, shooting just 7-for-20 from the field and committing five turnovers. He's shooting 49.4 percent from the field and averaging 45.7 Yahoo points per game for the season, so don't expect him to be held down for long. This game being played in Memphis is noteworthy since he is shooting a robust 52.8 percent from the field at home.

Cameron Payne, PHO at ORL ($20): Payne played at least 32 minutes in both of the last two games, which helped him score 43.6 and 37.4 Yahoo points, respectively. Chris Paul (thumb), Devin Booker (COVID-19) and Cameron Johnson (quadriceps) have all been ruled out again, which means Payne should be busy. Also working in his favor is that the Magic have the 10th-worst defensive rating in the league.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. LAC ($23): While getting Thompson back will be noteworthy for the Warriors, he hasn't exactly been playing at the top of his game. Across his last five games, he's only shot 32.9 percent from the field. Also, he logged just 28 minutes per game during that stretch. Add his struggles to the Clippers having the seventh-best defensive rating and this might not be the night to roll with Thompson in your lineup.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, BKN at CHA ($52): The stars could be aligning for Durant to have a monster stat line. Durant picked right back up where he left off before his injury, tallying a combined 42 shot attempts and 19 free-throw attempts over the last two games. He scored at least 31 points in both games, which is impressive considering he played two excellent defensive teams in the Heat and Celtics. The Hornets have not thrived in that department, and they have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, so Durant should have plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Jalen Smith, IND vs. CLE ($14): Taking a chance on Smith has provided immediate dividends for the Pacers. He had a difficult time finding his way onto the floor as a member of the Suns, but he's averaged 26 minutes over the last nine games with the Pacers. He turned his expanded role into averages of 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists during that stretch. At this cheap salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play. The Cavaliers won't be at full strength up front, either, with Jarrett Allen (finger) out.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO at MEM ($19): Jones has already shown that he's an excellent defender and that he has a bright future with the Pelicans. However, his upside in DFS is limited given his 13.5 percent usage rate. That has contributed to him scoring 22.4 Yahoo points or fewer in six of the last eight games.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO at ORL ($26): Ayton exploded for a season-high 30 points against the Bucks on Sunday, but the Suns still couldn't earn the victory. He shot 14-for-19 from the field and he's now shooting 64.1 percent for the season, overall. The last time he took the floor against the Magic, he posted 17 points and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes. With the potential for added shot attempts with the Suns playing shorthanded, Ayton could provide excellent value.

Kevin Love, CLE at IND ($16): Allen's injury is significant for a Cavaliers team that is trying to improve its playoff positioning. If there is a silver lining, it's that they have a lot of depth up front. With Allen going down early in their last game against the Raptors, Love produced 15 points and nine rebounds across 30 minutes. Even if he doesn't move into the starting five, expect him to receive added playing time.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Jackson, IND vs. CLE ($19): Jackson has shown some crazy upside, including a game against the Clippers in January in which he recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds over 29 minutes. He's been starting for the Pacers down the stretch, but foul trouble has resulted in him playing 23 minutes or fewer in five of the last six games. Love likely has a higher floor, and has a salary that is three dollars cheaper, making it difficult to justify taking a chance on Jackson.

